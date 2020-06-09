Coronavirus state-wise tally June 9: Confirmed cases in Kerala cross 2,000

India has recorded 2,66,598 cases of the novel coronavirus and 7,466 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 1,29,917 are active cases while 1,29,214 have recovered.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on June 9 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

With 88,528 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (33,229), Delhi (29,943) and Gujarat (20,545).

Mumbai alone has recorded over 50,000 infections and more than 1,700 deaths.

Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal on June 8 overruled the state government's decision to reserve beds in government and private hospitals for Delhi residents only.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Confirmed cases* 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 0 33 0 33 2 Andhra Pradesh 2031 2745 75 4851 3 Arunachal Pradesh 50 1 0 51 4 Assam 2107 665 4 2776 5 Bihar 2672 2499 31 5202 6 Chandigarh 39 273 5 317 7 Chhattisgarh 848 308 4 1160 8 Dadra Nagar Haveli 20 2 0 22 9 Delhi 17712 11357 874 29943 10 Goa 263 67 0 330 11 Gujarat 5309 13956 1280 20545 12 Haryana 2681 2134 39 4854 13 Himachal Pradesh 189 227 5 421 14 Jammu and Kashmir 2916 1324 45 4285 15 Jharkhand 730 519 7 1256 16 Karnataka 3177 2519 64 5760 17 Kerala 1175 814 16 2005 18 Ladakh 50 52 1 103 19 Madhya Pradesh 2688 6536 414 9638 20 Maharashtra 44384 40975 3169 88528 21 Manipur 214 58 0 272 22 Meghalaya 22 13 1 36 23 Mizoram 41 1 0 42 24 Nagaland 115 8 0 123 25 Odisha 992 1993 9 2994 26 Puducherry 75 52 0 127 27 Punjab 482 2128 53 2663 28 Rajasthan 2513 8004 246 10763 29 Sikkim 7 0 0 7 30 Tamil Nadu 15416 17527 286 33229 31 Telangana 1803 1710 137 3650 32 Tripura 646 192 0 838 33 Uttarakhand 684 714 13 1411 34 Uttar Pradesh 4320 6344 283 10947 35 West Bengal 4743 3465 405 8613 Cases being reassigned to states 8803 8803 Total# 129917 129215 7466 266598 *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, nearly 71 lakh infections and more than 4 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy