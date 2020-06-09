App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth
Last Updated : Jun 09, 2020 10:04 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally June 9: Confirmed cases in Kerala cross 2,000

With 88,528 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (33,229), Delhi (29,943) and Gujarat (20,545).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

India has recorded 2,66,598 cases of the novel coronavirus and 7,466 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 1,29,917 are active cases while 1,29,214 have recovered.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on June 9 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

With 88,528 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (33,229), Delhi (29,943) and Gujarat (20,545).

Mumbai alone has recorded over 50,000 infections and more than 1,700 deaths.

Mumbai alone has recorded over 50,000 infections and more than 1,700 deaths.

Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal on June 8 overruled the state government's decision to reserve beds in government and private hospitals for Delhi residents only.

Screen Shot 2020-06-09 at 9.27.17 AM

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTActive Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**Total Confirmed cases*
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands033033
2Andhra Pradesh20312745754851
3Arunachal Pradesh501051
4Assam210766542776
5Bihar26722499315202
6Chandigarh392735317
7Chhattisgarh84830841160
8Dadra Nagar Haveli202022
9Delhi177121135787429943
10Goa263670330
11Gujarat530913956128020545
12Haryana26812134394854
13Himachal Pradesh1892275421
14Jammu and Kashmir29161324454285
15Jharkhand73051971256
16Karnataka31772519645760
17Kerala1175814162005
18Ladakh50521103
19Madhya Pradesh268865364149638
20Maharashtra4438440975316988528
21Manipur214580272
22Meghalaya2213136
23Mizoram411042
24Nagaland11580123
25Odisha992199392994
26Puducherry75520127
27Punjab4822128532663
28Rajasthan2513800424610763
29Sikkim7007
30Tamil Nadu154161752728633229
31Telangana180317101373650
32Tripura6461920838
33Uttarakhand684714131411
34Uttar Pradesh4320634428310947
35West Bengal474334654058613
Cases being reassigned to states88038803
Total#1299171292157466266598
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, nearly 71 lakh infections and more than 4 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.

First Published on Jun 9, 2020 09:46 am

