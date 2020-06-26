App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2020 10:17 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally June 26: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu cross 70,000 mark

With 1,47,741 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Delhi (73,780), Tamil Nadu (70,977) and Gujarat (29,520).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India has recorded over 4.9 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 15,301 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 1,89,463 are active cases while 2,85,636 have recovered.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on June 26 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

With 1,47,741 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Delhi (73,780), Tamil Nadu (70,977) and Gujarat (29,520).

Tamil Nadu has a higher number of active cases than Delhi.

In most states, the number of recoveries are higher than the number of active COVID-19 cases.

Screen Shot 2020-06-26 at 9.22.05 AM

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTActive Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**Total Confirmed cases*
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands1643059
2Andhra Pradesh5760498813610884
3Arunachal Pradesh121381160
4Assam2279403396321
5Bihar19756441578473
6Chandigarh883296423
7Chhattisgarh6851755122452
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu123320155
9Delhi2658644765242973780
10Goa6583352995
11Gujarat626921498175329520
12Haryana4885738019812463
13Himachal Pradesh3534779839
14Jammu and Kashmir24923967906549
15Jharkhand6451605122262
16Karnataka3720667017010560
17Kerala17611943223726
18Ladakh5823581941
19Madhya Pradesh2435961954212596
20Maharashtra63357774536931147741
21Manipur70235401056
22Meghalaya342146
23Mizoram115300145
24Nagaland1951600355
25Odisha16544291175962
26Puducherry3061879502
27Punjab145731921204769
28Rajasthan30771284037916296
29Sikkim4639085
30Tamil Nadu300673999991170977
31Telangana6446468823011364
32Tripura270101911290
33Uttarakhand8971758362691
34Uttar Pradesh64631311961120193
35West Bengal48521019060615648
Cases being reassigned to states81238123
Total#18946328563715301490401
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 96.08 lakh infections and nearly 4.9 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.

First Published on Jun 26, 2020 09:48 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India

