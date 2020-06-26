Coronavirus state-wise tally June 26: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu cross 70,000 mark

India has recorded over 4.9 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 15,301 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 1,89,463 are active cases while 2,85,636 have recovered.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on June 26 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

With 1,47,741 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Delhi (73,780), Tamil Nadu (70,977) and Gujarat (29,520).

Tamil Nadu has a higher number of active cases than Delhi.

In most states, the number of recoveries are higher than the number of active COVID-19 cases.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Confirmed cases* 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 16 43 0 59 2 Andhra Pradesh 5760 4988 136 10884 3 Arunachal Pradesh 121 38 1 160 4 Assam 2279 4033 9 6321 5 Bihar 1975 6441 57 8473 6 Chandigarh 88 329 6 423 7 Chhattisgarh 685 1755 12 2452 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 123 32 0 155 9 Delhi 26586 44765 2429 73780 10 Goa 658 335 2 995 11 Gujarat 6269 21498 1753 29520 12 Haryana 4885 7380 198 12463 13 Himachal Pradesh 353 477 9 839 14 Jammu and Kashmir 2492 3967 90 6549 15 Jharkhand 645 1605 12 2262 16 Karnataka 3720 6670 170 10560 17 Kerala 1761 1943 22 3726 18 Ladakh 582 358 1 941 19 Madhya Pradesh 2435 9619 542 12596 20 Maharashtra 63357 77453 6931 147741 21 Manipur 702 354 0 1056 22 Meghalaya 3 42 1 46 23 Mizoram 115 30 0 145 24 Nagaland 195 160 0 355 25 Odisha 1654 4291 17 5962 26 Puducherry 306 187 9 502 27 Punjab 1457 3192 120 4769 28 Rajasthan 3077 12840 379 16296 29 Sikkim 46 39 0 85 30 Tamil Nadu 30067 39999 911 70977 31 Telangana 6446 4688 230 11364 32 Tripura 270 1019 1 1290 33 Uttarakhand 897 1758 36 2691 34 Uttar Pradesh 6463 13119 611 20193 35 West Bengal 4852 10190 606 15648 Cases being reassigned to states 8123 8123 Total# 189463 285637 15301 490401 *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 96.08 lakh infections and nearly 4.9 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

