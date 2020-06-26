Coronavirus state-wise tally June 26: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu cross 70,000 mark

With 1,47,741 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Delhi (73,780), Tamil Nadu (70,977) and Gujarat (29,520).
India has recorded over 4.9 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 15,301 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.
Of these, 1,89,463 are active cases while 2,85,636 have recovered.
The data was updated at 8.00 am on June 26 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.
Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic
Tamil Nadu has a higher number of active cases than Delhi.
In most states, the number of recoveries are higher than the number of active COVID-19 cases.
Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total Confirmed cases*
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|16
|43
|0
|59
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|5760
|4988
|136
|10884
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|121
|38
|1
|160
|4
|Assam
|2279
|4033
|9
|6321
|5
|Bihar
|1975
|6441
|57
|8473
|6
|Chandigarh
|88
|329
|6
|423
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|685
|1755
|12
|2452
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|123
|32
|0
|155
|9
|Delhi
|26586
|44765
|2429
|73780
|10
|Goa
|658
|335
|2
|995
|11
|Gujarat
|6269
|21498
|1753
|29520
|12
|Haryana
|4885
|7380
|198
|12463
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|353
|477
|9
|839
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|2492
|3967
|90
|6549
|15
|Jharkhand
|645
|1605
|12
|2262
|16
|Karnataka
|3720
|6670
|170
|10560
|17
|Kerala
|1761
|1943
|22
|3726
|18
|Ladakh
|582
|358
|1
|941
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|2435
|9619
|542
|12596
|20
|Maharashtra
|63357
|77453
|6931
|147741
|21
|Manipur
|702
|354
|0
|1056
|22
|Meghalaya
|3
|42
|1
|46
|23
|Mizoram
|115
|30
|0
|145
|24
|Nagaland
|195
|160
|0
|355
|25
|Odisha
|1654
|4291
|17
|5962
|26
|Puducherry
|306
|187
|9
|502
|27
|Punjab
|1457
|3192
|120
|4769
|28
|Rajasthan
|3077
|12840
|379
|16296
|29
|Sikkim
|46
|39
|0
|85
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|30067
|39999
|911
|70977
|31
|Telangana
|6446
|4688
|230
|11364
|32
|Tripura
|270
|1019
|1
|1290
|33
|Uttarakhand
|897
|1758
|36
|2691
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|6463
|13119
|611
|20193
|35
|West Bengal
|4852
|10190
|606
|15648
|Cases being reassigned to states
|8123
|8123
|Total#
|189463
|285637
|15301
|490401
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
|#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
|#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR
Globally, more than 96.08 lakh infections and nearly 4.9 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.
