Coronavirus state-wise tally June 25: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Delhi cross 70,000 mark

India has recorded over 4.73 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 14,894 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 1,86,514 are active cases while 2,71,696 have recovered.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on June 25 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

With 1,42,900 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Delhi (70,390), Tamil Nadu (67,468) and Gujarat (28,943).

Tamil Nadu has a higher number of active cases than Delhi.

Delhi now has more COVID-19 cases than Mumbai, making it the most-affected city in India, PTI reported.

The West Bengal government has extended the lockdown in the state till July 31, with the existing relaxations in place.

In most states, the number of recoveries are higher than the number of active COVID-19 cases.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Confirmed cases* 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 13 43 0 56 2 Andhra Pradesh 5428 4779 124 10331 3 Arunachal Pradesh 120 38 0 158 4 Assam 2231 3958 9 6198 5 Bihar 2039 6113 57 8209 6 Chandigarh 91 323 6 420 7 Chhattisgarh 780 1627 12 2419 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 90 30 0 120 9 Delhi 26588 41437 2365 70390 10 Goa 660 289 2 951 11 Gujarat 6120 21088 1735 28943 12 Haryana 4897 6925 188 12010 13 Himachal Pradesh 332 466 8 806 14 Jammu and Kashmir 2516 3818 88 6422 15 Jharkhand 626 1570 11 2207 16 Karnataka 3803 6151 164 10118 17 Kerala 1693 1888 22 3603 18 Ladakh 666 274 1 941 19 Madhya Pradesh 2441 9473 534 12448 20 Maharashtra 62369 73792 6739 142900 21 Manipur 642 328 0 970 22 Meghalaya 3 42 1 46 23 Mizoram 123 19 0 142 24 Nagaland 199 148 0 347 25 Odisha 1612 4123 17 5752 26 Puducherry 276 176 9 461 27 Punjab 1415 3099 113 4627 28 Rajasthan 3023 12611 375 16009 29 Sikkim 45 39 0 84 30 Tamil Nadu 28839 37763 866 67468 31 Telangana 5858 4361 225 10444 32 Tripura 361 897 1 1259 33 Uttarakhand 867 1721 35 2623 34 Uttar Pradesh 6375 12586 596 19557 35 West Bengal 4880 9702 591 15173 Cases being reassigned to states 8493 8493 Total# 186514 271697 14894 473105 *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 94 lakh infections and over 4.8 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

