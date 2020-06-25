App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2020 09:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally June 25: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Delhi cross 70,000 mark

With 1,42,900 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Delhi (70,390), Tamil Nadu (67,468) and Gujarat (28,943).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India has recorded over 4.73 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 14,894 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 1,86,514 are active cases while 2,71,696 have recovered.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on June 25 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

Tamil Nadu has a higher number of active cases than Delhi.

Delhi now has more COVID-19 cases than Mumbai, making it the most-affected city in India, PTI reported.

The West Bengal government has extended the lockdown in the state till July 31, with the existing relaxations in place.

In most states, the number of recoveries are higher than the number of active COVID-19 cases.

Screen Shot 2020-06-25 at 9.10.26 AM

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTActive Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**Total Confirmed cases*
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands1343056
2Andhra Pradesh5428477912410331
3Arunachal Pradesh120380158
4Assam2231395896198
5Bihar20396113578209
6Chandigarh913236420
7Chhattisgarh7801627122419
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu90300120
9Delhi2658841437236570390
10Goa6602892951
11Gujarat612021088173528943
12Haryana4897692518812010
13Himachal Pradesh3324668806
14Jammu and Kashmir25163818886422
15Jharkhand6261570112207
16Karnataka3803615116410118
17Kerala16931888223603
18Ladakh6662741941
19Madhya Pradesh2441947353412448
20Maharashtra62369737926739142900
21Manipur6423280970
22Meghalaya342146
23Mizoram123190142
24Nagaland1991480347
25Odisha16124123175752
26Puducherry2761769461
27Punjab141530991134627
28Rajasthan30231261137516009
29Sikkim4539084
30Tamil Nadu288393776386667468
31Telangana5858436122510444
32Tripura36189711259
33Uttarakhand8671721352623
34Uttar Pradesh63751258659619557
35West Bengal4880970259115173
Cases being reassigned to states84938493
Total#18651427169714894473105
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 94 lakh infections and over 4.8 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.

First Published on Jun 25, 2020 09:32 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India

