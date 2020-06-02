Coronavirus state-wise tally June 2: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra cross 70,000 mark; India's recovery rate over 48%

With over 70,000 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (23,495), Delhi (20,834) and Gujarat (17,200).
India has recorded 1,98,706 cases of the novel coronavirus and 5,598 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.
Of these, 97,581 are active cases while 95,526 have recovered.
That means India's recovery rate now stands at 48.07%.
The data was updated at 8.00 am on June 2 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on June 1 said Delhi's borders will be sealed for a week. He also said barbershops and salons will be allowed to open.
Indian drug regulator Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CSDSCO) on June 1 granted conditional approval to Gilead Sciences to market its experimental drug remdesivir, Moneycontrol reported.
Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total Confirmed cases*
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|0
|33
|0
|33
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|1341
|2378
|64
|3783
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|21
|1
|0
|22
|4
|Assam
|1109
|277
|4
|1390
|5
|Bihar
|2002
|1900
|24
|3926
|6
|Chandigarh
|91
|199
|4
|294
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|424
|122
|1
|547
|8
|Dadra Nagar Haveli
|2
|1
|0
|3
|9
|Delhi
|11565
|8746
|523
|20834
|10
|Goa
|29
|42
|0
|71
|11
|Gujarat
|5357
|10780
|1063
|17200
|12
|Haryana
|1280
|1055
|21
|2356
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|213
|122
|5
|340
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|1624
|946
|31
|2601
|15
|Jharkhand
|358
|296
|5
|659
|16
|Karnataka
|2028
|1328
|52
|3408
|17
|Kerala
|708
|608
|10
|1326
|18
|Ladakh
|34
|43
|0
|77
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|2922
|5003
|358
|8283
|20
|Maharashtra
|37543
|30108
|2362
|70013
|21
|Manipur
|72
|11
|0
|83
|22
|Meghalaya
|14
|12
|1
|27
|23
|Mizoram
|0
|1
|0
|1
|24
|Nagaland
|43
|0
|0
|43
|25
|Odisha
|852
|1245
|7
|2104
|26
|Puducherry
|49
|25
|0
|74
|27
|Punjab
|256
|2000
|45
|2301
|28
|Rajasthan
|2742
|6040
|198
|8980
|29
|Sikkim
|1
|0
|0
|1
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|10141
|13170
|184
|23495
|31
|Telangana
|1213
|1491
|88
|2792
|32
|Tripura
|247
|173
|0
|420
|33
|Uttarakhand
|730
|222
|6
|958
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|3015
|4843
|217
|8075
|35
|West Bengal
|3141
|2306
|325
|5772
|Cases being reassigned to states
|6414
|6414
|Total#
|97581
|95527
|5598
|198706
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
|#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
|#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR
Globally, more than 62.6 lakh infections and over 3.7 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
