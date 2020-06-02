Coronavirus state-wise tally June 2: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra cross 70,000 mark; India's recovery rate over 48%

India has recorded 1,98,706 cases of the novel coronavirus and 5,598 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 97,581 are active cases while 95,526 have recovered.

That means India's recovery rate now stands at 48.07%.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on June 2 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

With over 70,000 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (23,495), Delhi (20,834) and Gujarat (17,200).

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on June 1 said Delhi's borders will be sealed for a week. He also said barbershops and salons will be allowed to open.

Indian drug regulator Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CSDSCO) on June 1 granted conditional approval to Gilead Sciences to market its experimental drug remdesivir, Moneycontrol reported.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Confirmed cases* 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 0 33 0 33 2 Andhra Pradesh 1341 2378 64 3783 3 Arunachal Pradesh 21 1 0 22 4 Assam 1109 277 4 1390 5 Bihar 2002 1900 24 3926 6 Chandigarh 91 199 4 294 7 Chhattisgarh 424 122 1 547 8 Dadra Nagar Haveli 2 1 0 3 9 Delhi 11565 8746 523 20834 10 Goa 29 42 0 71 11 Gujarat 5357 10780 1063 17200 12 Haryana 1280 1055 21 2356 13 Himachal Pradesh 213 122 5 340 14 Jammu and Kashmir 1624 946 31 2601 15 Jharkhand 358 296 5 659 16 Karnataka 2028 1328 52 3408 17 Kerala 708 608 10 1326 18 Ladakh 34 43 0 77 19 Madhya Pradesh 2922 5003 358 8283 20 Maharashtra 37543 30108 2362 70013 21 Manipur 72 11 0 83 22 Meghalaya 14 12 1 27 23 Mizoram 0 1 0 1 24 Nagaland 43 0 0 43 25 Odisha 852 1245 7 2104 26 Puducherry 49 25 0 74 27 Punjab 256 2000 45 2301 28 Rajasthan 2742 6040 198 8980 29 Sikkim 1 0 0 1 30 Tamil Nadu 10141 13170 184 23495 31 Telangana 1213 1491 88 2792 32 Tripura 247 173 0 420 33 Uttarakhand 730 222 6 958 34 Uttar Pradesh 3015 4843 217 8075 35 West Bengal 3141 2306 325 5772 Cases being reassigned to states 6414 6414 Total# 97581 95527 5598 198706 *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 62.6 lakh infections and over 3.7 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.



