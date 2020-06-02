App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth
Last Updated : Jun 02, 2020 09:24 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally June 2: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra cross 70,000 mark; India's recovery rate over 48%

With over 70,000 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (23,495), Delhi (20,834) and Gujarat (17,200).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India has recorded 1,98,706 cases of the novel coronavirus and 5,598 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 97,581 are active cases while 95,526 have recovered.

That means India's recovery rate now stands at 48.07%.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on June 2 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on June 1 said Delhi's borders will be sealed for a week. He also said barbershops and salons will be allowed to open.

Indian drug regulator Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CSDSCO) on June 1 granted conditional approval to Gilead Sciences to market its experimental drug remdesivir, Moneycontrol reported.

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTActive Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**Total Confirmed cases*
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands033033
2Andhra Pradesh13412378643783
3Arunachal Pradesh211022
4Assam110927741390
5Bihar20021900243926
6Chandigarh911994294
7Chhattisgarh4241221547
8Dadra Nagar Haveli2103
9Delhi11565874652320834
10Goa2942071
11Gujarat535710780106317200
12Haryana12801055212356
13Himachal Pradesh2131225340
14Jammu and Kashmir1624946312601
15Jharkhand3582965659
16Karnataka20281328523408
17Kerala708608101326
18Ladakh3443077
19Madhya Pradesh292250033588283
20Maharashtra3754330108236270013
21Manipur7211083
22Meghalaya1412127
23Mizoram0101
24Nagaland430043
25Odisha852124572104
26Puducherry4925074
27Punjab2562000452301
28Rajasthan274260401988980
29Sikkim1001
30Tamil Nadu101411317018423495
31Telangana12131491882792
32Tripura2471730420
33Uttarakhand7302226958
34Uttar Pradesh301548432178075
35West Bengal314123063255772
Cases being reassigned to states64146414
Total#97581955275598198706
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 62.6 lakh infections and over 3.7 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.

First Published on Jun 2, 2020 09:24 am

tags #coronavirus #Delhi #Gujarat #Health #India #Maharashtra

