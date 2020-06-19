App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2020 10:21 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally June 19: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Delhi near 50,000 mark

With over 1.2 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (52,334), Delhi (49,979) and Gujarat (25,601).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India has recorded over 3.8 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 12,573 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 1,63,248 are active cases while 2,04,710 have recovered.

Close

The data was updated at 8.00 am on June 19 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

related news

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

With over 1.2 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (52,334), Delhi (49,979) and Gujarat (25,601).

Screen Shot 2020-06-19 at 9.32.42 AM

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTActive Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**Total Confirmed cases*
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands1133044
2Andhra Pradesh36373789927518
3Arunachal Pradesh93100103
4Assam2114265494777
5Bihar19255056447025
6Chandigarh623066374
7Chhattisgarh7081228101946
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu4513058
9Delhi2666921341196949979
10Goa5961090705
11Gujarat619117819159125601
12Haryana452845561349218
13Himachal Pradesh2053828595
14Jammu and Kashmir23403144715555
15Jharkhand7111198111920
16Karnataka284749831147944
17Kerala13581415212794
18Ladakh591951687
19Madhya Pradesh2308863248611426
20Maharashtra53915608385751120504
21Manipur4071990606
22Meghalaya1330144
23Mizoram12910130
24Nagaland901030193
25Odisha13573144114512
26Puducherry1551097271
27Punjab9622570833615
28Rajasthan27921074232313857
29Sikkim655070
30Tamil Nadu230682864162552334
31Telangana253133011956027
32Tripura51563911155
33Uttarakhand6901386262102
34Uttar Pradesh5477923946515181
35West Bengal5216700151812735
Cases being reassigned to states89278927
Total#16324820471112573380532
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 84.6 lakh infections and over 4.5 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply
First Published on Jun 19, 2020 09:52 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Health #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Lancet study | Face masks, physical distancing more effective in preventing COVID-19 than face shields

Lancet study | Face masks, physical distancing more effective in preventing COVID-19 than face shields

Japan says economy 'almost stopped worsening', raising view for first time since 2018

Japan says economy 'almost stopped worsening', raising view for first time since 2018

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: India records highest single-day spike of 13,586 cases, total COVID-19 tally rises to 3.8 lakh

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: India records highest single-day spike of 13,586 cases, total COVID-19 tally rises to 3.8 lakh

most popular

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

COVID-19 may have changed sales and marketing forever

COVID-19 may have changed sales and marketing forever

US considers expanding current visa restrictions for foreign workers: Report

US considers expanding current visa restrictions for foreign workers: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.