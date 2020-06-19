Coronavirus state-wise tally June 19: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Delhi near 50,000 mark

India has recorded over 3.8 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 12,573 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 1,63,248 are active cases while 2,04,710 have recovered.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on June 19 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

With over 1.2 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (52,334), Delhi (49,979) and Gujarat (25,601).

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Confirmed cases* 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 11 33 0 44 2 Andhra Pradesh 3637 3789 92 7518 3 Arunachal Pradesh 93 10 0 103 4 Assam 2114 2654 9 4777 5 Bihar 1925 5056 44 7025 6 Chandigarh 62 306 6 374 7 Chhattisgarh 708 1228 10 1946 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 45 13 0 58 9 Delhi 26669 21341 1969 49979 10 Goa 596 109 0 705 11 Gujarat 6191 17819 1591 25601 12 Haryana 4528 4556 134 9218 13 Himachal Pradesh 205 382 8 595 14 Jammu and Kashmir 2340 3144 71 5555 15 Jharkhand 711 1198 11 1920 16 Karnataka 2847 4983 114 7944 17 Kerala 1358 1415 21 2794 18 Ladakh 591 95 1 687 19 Madhya Pradesh 2308 8632 486 11426 20 Maharashtra 53915 60838 5751 120504 21 Manipur 407 199 0 606 22 Meghalaya 13 30 1 44 23 Mizoram 129 1 0 130 24 Nagaland 90 103 0 193 25 Odisha 1357 3144 11 4512 26 Puducherry 155 109 7 271 27 Punjab 962 2570 83 3615 28 Rajasthan 2792 10742 323 13857 29 Sikkim 65 5 0 70 30 Tamil Nadu 23068 28641 625 52334 31 Telangana 2531 3301 195 6027 32 Tripura 515 639 1 1155 33 Uttarakhand 690 1386 26 2102 34 Uttar Pradesh 5477 9239 465 15181 35 West Bengal 5216 7001 518 12735 Cases being reassigned to states 8927 8927 Total# 163248 204711 12573 380532 *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 84.6 lakh infections and over 4.5 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

