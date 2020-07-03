Coronavirus state-wise tally July 3: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Delhi cross 92,000

India has recorded over 6.25 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 18,213 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 2,27,439 are active cases while 3,79,891 have recovered.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on July 3 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

With over 1.86 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (98,392), Delhi (92,175) and Gujarat (33,913).

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Confirmed cases* 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 58 51 0 109 2 Andhra Pradesh 8586 7313 198 16097 3 Arunachal Pradesh 128 66 1 195 4 Assam 2895 6106 12 9013 5 Bihar 2374 8020 77 10471 6 Chandigarh 55 389 6 450 7 Chhattisgarh 614 2385 14 3013 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 141 89 0 230 9 Delhi 26304 63007 2864 92175 10 Goa 744 734 4 1482 11 Gujarat 7434 24593 1886 33913 12 Haryana 4239 11019 251 15509 13 Himachal Pradesh 376 628 10 1014 14 Jammu and Kashmir 2760 4974 115 7849 15 Jharkhand 586 1983 15 2584 16 Karnataka 9410 8334 272 18016 17 Kerala 2088 2640 25 4753 18 Ladakh 259 730 1 990 19 Madhya Pradesh 2702 10815 589 14106 20 Maharashtra 77276 101172 8178 186626 21 Manipur 662 617 0 1279 22 Meghalaya 13 42 1 56 23 Mizoram 36 126 0 162 24 Nagaland 319 182 0 501 25 Odisha 2016 5502 27 7545 26 Puducherry 459 331 12 802 27 Punjab 1488 4144 152 5784 28 Rajasthan 3284 14948 430 18662 29 Sikkim 49 53 0 102 30 Tamil Nadu 41050 56021 1321 98392 31 Telangana 9226 9069 275 18570 32 Tripura 288 1146 1 1435 33 Uttarakhand 537 2405 42 2984 34 Uttar Pradesh 6869 17221 735 24825 35 West Bengal 6083 13037 699 19819 Cases being reassigned to states 6031 6031 Total# 227439 379892 18213 625544 *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 1.08 crore infections and over 5.2 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.