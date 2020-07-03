App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2020 09:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally July 3: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Delhi cross 92,000

With over 1.86 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (98,392), Delhi (92,175) and Gujarat (33,913).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India has recorded over 6.25 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 18,213 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 2,27,439 are active cases while 3,79,891 have recovered.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on July 3 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Close

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

related news

With over 1.86 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (98,392), Delhi (92,175) and Gujarat (33,913).

Screen Shot 2020-07-03 at 9.36.46 AM

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTActive Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**Total Confirmed cases*
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands58510109
2Andhra Pradesh8586731319816097
3Arunachal Pradesh128661195
4Assam28956106129013
5Bihar237480207710471
6Chandigarh553896450
7Chhattisgarh6142385143013
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu141890230
9Delhi2630463007286492175
10Goa74473441482
11Gujarat743424593188633913
12Haryana42391101925115509
13Himachal Pradesh376628101014
14Jammu and Kashmir276049741157849
15Jharkhand5861983152584
16Karnataka9410833427218016
17Kerala20882640254753
18Ladakh2597301990
19Madhya Pradesh27021081558914106
20Maharashtra772761011728178186626
21Manipur66261701279
22Meghalaya1342156
23Mizoram361260162
24Nagaland3191820501
25Odisha20165502277545
26Puducherry45933112802
27Punjab148841441525784
28Rajasthan32841494843018662
29Sikkim49530102
30Tamil Nadu4105056021132198392
31Telangana9226906927518570
32Tripura288114611435
33Uttarakhand5372405422984
34Uttar Pradesh68691722173524825
35West Bengal60831303769919819
Cases being reassigned to states60316031
Total#22743937989218213625544
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 1.08 crore infections and over 5.2 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.
First Published on Jul 3, 2020 09:54 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Health #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.