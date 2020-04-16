Coronavirus state-wise tally April 16: Kerala reports only one new case in 24 hours

India's COVID-19 positive cases tally has reached 12,380 that includes 414 deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 10,477 are active cases while 1,488 have been cured or discharged.

The data was updated at 8 am on April 16 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Follow LIVE updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

With 2,916 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra continues to report the highest number of infections, followed by Delhi (1,578) and Tamil Nadu (1,242).

On April 15, Kerala reported just one new case of COVID-19. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that out of the state's 387 confirmed cases, 218 have recovered.

Assam has become the first state to receive personal protective equipment (PPE) for healthcare workers from China.

The Centre on April 15 identified 170 districts as hotspots or "red zones". Nearly half of the hotspot districts identified are in six states - Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh.

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including 76 foreign Nationals) Cured/Discharged/ Migrated Death 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 11 10 0 2 Andhra Pradesh 525 20 14 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 0 0 4 Assam 33 0 1 5 Bihar 70 29 1 6 Chandigarh 21 7 0 7 Chhattisgarh 33 17 0 8 Delhi 1578 40 32 9 Goa 7 5 0 10 Gujarat 766 64 33 11 Haryana 205 43 3 12 Himachal Pradesh 35 16 1 13 Jammu and Kashmir 300 36 4 14 Jharkhand 28 0 2 15 Karnataka 279 80 12 16 Kerala 388 218 3 17 Ladakh 17 10 0 18 Madhya Pradesh 987 64 53 19 Maharashtra 2916 295 187 20 Manipur 2 1 0 21 Meghalaya 7 0 1 22 Mizoram 1 0 0 23 Nagaland# 0 0 0 24 Odisha 60 18 1 25 Puducherry 7 1 0 26 Punjab 186 27 13 27 Rajasthan 1023 147 3 28 Tamil Nadu 1242 118 14 29 Telangana 647 120 18 30 Tripura 2 1 0 31 Uttarakhand 37 9 0 32 Uttar Pradesh 735 51 11 32 West Bengal 231 42 7 Total number of confirmed cases in India 12380* 1489 414 *States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Nagaland Patient shifted to Assam

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:

Globally, over 2 million confirmed cases and more than 136,00 deaths have been reported during the COVID-19 outbreak, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.