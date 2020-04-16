App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth
Last Updated : Apr 16, 2020 08:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally April 16: Kerala reports only one new case in 24 hours

With 2,916 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra continues to report the highest number of infections, followed by Delhi (1,578) and Tamil Nadu (1,242).

India's COVID-19 positive cases tally has reached 12,380 that includes 414 deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 10,477 are active cases while 1,488 have been cured or discharged.

The data was updated at 8 am on April 16 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Follow LIVE updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

On April 15, Kerala reported just one new case of COVID-19. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that out of the state's 387 confirmed cases, 218 have recovered.

Assam has become the first state to receive personal protective equipment (PPE) for healthcare workers from China.

The Centre on April 15 identified 170 districts as hotspots or "red zones". Nearly half of the hotspot districts identified are in six states - Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh.

Screen Shot 2020-04-16 at 8.37.22 AM

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTTotal Confirmed cases (Including 76 foreign Nationals)Cured/Discharged/ MigratedDeath
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands11100
2Andhra Pradesh5252014
3Arunachal Pradesh100
4Assam3301
5Bihar70291
6Chandigarh2170
7Chhattisgarh33170
8Delhi15784032
9Goa750
10Gujarat7666433
11Haryana205433
12Himachal Pradesh35161
13Jammu and Kashmir300364
14Jharkhand2802
15Karnataka2798012
16Kerala3882183
17Ladakh17100
18Madhya Pradesh9876453
19Maharashtra2916295187
20Manipur210
21Meghalaya701
22Mizoram100
23Nagaland#000
24Odisha60181
25Puducherry710
26Punjab1862713
27Rajasthan10231473
28Tamil Nadu124211814
29Telangana64712018
30Tripura210
31Uttarakhand3790
32Uttar Pradesh7355111
32West Bengal231427
Total number of confirmed cases in India12380*1489414
*States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Nagaland Patient shifted to Assam

Globally, over 2 million confirmed cases and more than 136,00 deaths have been reported during the COVID-19 outbreak, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Follow our full coverage here.

First Published on Apr 16, 2020 08:54 am

tags #coronavirus #Health #India

