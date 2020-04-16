Coronavirus state-wise tally April 16: Kerala reports only one new case in 24 hours

With 2,916 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra continues to report the highest number of infections, followed by Delhi (1,578) and Tamil Nadu (1,242).
India's COVID-19 positive cases tally has reached 12,380 that includes 414 deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry's latest update.
Of these, 10,477 are active cases while 1,488 have been cured or discharged.
The data was updated at 8 am on April 16 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.
On April 15, Kerala reported just one new case of COVID-19. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that out of the state's 387 confirmed cases, 218 have recovered.
Assam has become the first state to receive personal protective equipment (PPE) for healthcare workers from China.
The Centre on April 15 identified 170 districts as hotspots or "red zones". Nearly half of the hotspot districts identified are in six states - Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh.
Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Total Confirmed cases (Including 76 foreign Nationals)
|Cured/Discharged/ Migrated
|Death
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|11
|10
|0
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|525
|20
|14
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Assam
|33
|0
|1
|5
|Bihar
|70
|29
|1
|6
|Chandigarh
|21
|7
|0
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|33
|17
|0
|8
|Delhi
|1578
|40
|32
|9
|Goa
|7
|5
|0
|10
|Gujarat
|766
|64
|33
|11
|Haryana
|205
|43
|3
|12
|Himachal Pradesh
|35
|16
|1
|13
|Jammu and Kashmir
|300
|36
|4
|14
|Jharkhand
|28
|0
|2
|15
|Karnataka
|279
|80
|12
|16
|Kerala
|388
|218
|3
|17
|Ladakh
|17
|10
|0
|18
|Madhya Pradesh
|987
|64
|53
|19
|Maharashtra
|2916
|295
|187
|20
|Manipur
|2
|1
|0
|21
|Meghalaya
|7
|0
|1
|22
|Mizoram
|1
|0
|0
|23
|Nagaland#
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Odisha
|60
|18
|1
|25
|Puducherry
|7
|1
|0
|26
|Punjab
|186
|27
|13
|27
|Rajasthan
|1023
|147
|3
|28
|Tamil Nadu
|1242
|118
|14
|29
|Telangana
|647
|120
|18
|30
|Tripura
|2
|1
|0
|31
|Uttarakhand
|37
|9
|0
|32
|Uttar Pradesh
|735
|51
|11
|32
|West Bengal
|231
|42
|7
|Total number of confirmed cases in India
|12380*
|1489
|414
|*States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
|#Nagaland Patient shifted to Assam
Globally, over 2 million confirmed cases and more than 136,00 deaths have been reported during the COVID-19 outbreak, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.Follow our full coverage here.
