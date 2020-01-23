Coronavirus alert! India starts screening travellers from China

Amid rising coronavirus cases in China, which has infected over 571 people and killed 17, India's health ministry has begun screening travellers at seven international airports and issuing a travel advisory for citizens visiting China.

“We are on alert and our preparedness is sturdy,” Health Secretary Preeti Sudan told news agency PTI.

The health ministry has instructed airport health organisations at Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Cochin to screen passengers coming from mainland China.

As on January 21, a total of 43 flights and 9,156 passengers have been screened for novel coronavirus illness, said Sudan, adding that no case has been detected through these screening efforts so far.

Besides screening, passengers travelling from China are being requested to report to the nearest public health facility in case they develop any symptoms such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, runny nose, sore throat, she said.

Also read | What is coronavirus: All you need to know about new SARS-like China virus

The health ministry has also issued a travel advisory asking citizens to follow certain precautionary measures while visiting China. It is put up on the ministry's official website and has been shared on Twitter handle for wider circulation.

She stated that the Indian embassy in China has been regularly providing the health ministry with updates on the status of the infected cases in that country.

Also, airlines flying in from any airport in China and Hong Kong have been asked to make in-flight announcements requesting passengers with history of fever and cough and travel to Wuhan city in the past 14 days to self-declare at the port of arrival in order to facilitate early isolation.

As part of an action plan by the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), airlines staff will also guide passengers in filling up the self-reporting forms before disembarking to be checked by staff on arrival.