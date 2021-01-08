Coronavirus | 82 people have tested positive for new UK mutant strain in India so far: Health Ministry

Representative image: Reuters

The total number of people in India who have been infected by the new United Kingdom strain of SARS-Cov-2 has risen to 82, the health ministry said on January 8.

The number of people infected by the new variant of the novel coronavirus, that causes COVID-19, stood at 73 till January 6, it added.

"The total number of cases infected with the new strain of the novel coronavirus, first reported in the UK, now stands at 82,” the ministry said.

The ministry also said that India continues to report low daily cases with 18,139 infections being added in the previous 24 hours. The active caseload also continued to decline, falling to 2.25 lakh.

All people who are testing positive for the new variant of the virus are being kept in single-room isolation at designated healthcare facilities by the respective state governments, the ministry had said earlier. Their close contacts have also been put under quarantine.

"A comprehensive contact-tracing exercise has been initiated for their co-travellers, family members and others and genome sequencing on other specimens is going on," the ministry said.

The situation is being closely monitored and regular advice is being provided to the states for enhanced surveillance, containment, testing and dispatch of samples to INSACOG laboratories.

The presence of the new variant of the virus, first reported in the UK, has already been reported by several countries, including Denmark, the Netherlands, Australia, Italy, Sweden, France, Spain, Switzerland, Germany, Canada, Japan, Lebanon and Singapore.

