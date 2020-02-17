App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth
Last Updated : Feb 17, 2020 02:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Congress leader shares picture of fiction novel, asks if coronavirus is a Chinese biological weapon

An excerpt from a 1981 book written by an American author talks elaborately about a bioweapon developed by the Chinese government called the Wuhan 400

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

As the number of deaths reported due to infections from the coronavirus continues to rise, a leader of the Indian National Congress has questioned if the pathogen is a biological weapon developed by the Chinese.

Congress leader Manish Tewari took to Twitter on February 16 where he wrote, "Is Coranavirus a biological Weapon developed by the Chinese called Wuhan -400? This book was published in 1981. Do read the excerpt."

He also shared a picture of the cover of a fictional novel written in 1981 by American author Dean Koontz called ‘The Eyes of Darkness’, and a passage from the book.

The passage highlighted in the fictional story coincidentally described how a virus, called Wuhan 400, was developed in a research facility outside of the city of Wuhan, which ironically is the epicentre of the coronavirus.

Close

The virus is called the "perfect weapon" in the novel as it could only affect humans, and cannot survive outside of a live human body, which reduces the risk of permanent contamination of objects and places.

As of February 17, the coronavirus, which first emerged in central China at the end of last year, has now killed nearly 1,800 people and spread around the world. The latest figures from China show there are more than 70,000 people infected in the country.

(With inputs from PTI.)

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 17, 2020 02:55 pm

tags #coronavirus outbreak #Covid-19

