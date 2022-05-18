Coming soon:  India’s first hypertension management guidelines

The top body of cardiologists in India has decided to come up with the country’s first-ever guidelines on hypertension management, which will serve as a guide for both patients and healthcare providers.

The need for the new guidelines has been felt given the country’s changing dietary patterns as well as heterogeneity among doctors on managing the condition.

The growth of the disease in India has touched epic proportions and a recently released Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) report said that one in four adults in the country is hypertensive, and that barely 10 percent of patients have the disease under control.

As of now, hypertension management by doctors is largely guided by advisories from the International Council for Harmonisation of Technical Requirements for Pharmaceuticals for Human Use (ICH), American Heart Association and the World Health Organization, which may not be customised specific to Indian patients.

Need for guidelines tailored to India

Dr Dilip Kumar, convener of the hypertension council under the Cardiological Society of India, said that the need to come up with guidelines specifically for India was felt as the landscape of hypertension in India is different from the rest of the world.

“In our country, people tend to get hypertension and coronary artery disease at a far younger age than in Western countries, and across the country, we have too many geographical as well as cultural variations, while there is rapid urbanisation happening too,” he said.

Therefore, added Kumar, the country needs specific guidelines from experts on issues such as the requirement for daily sodium and water intake and food habits that have a crucial impact on conditions such as hypertension.

He also pointed out that there are many myths — around salt intake, for example — that need to be put in the right context. “Many people and even doctors forget that we have very harsh and prolonged summers when our bodies need salt and the proposed guidelines will address those concerns as well,” Kumar said, adding that nearly 25 cardiologists from across the country have been roped in to work on the guidelines.

‘No consensus among physicians’

Dr Haresh G. Mehta, consultant-interventional cardiologist with SL Raheja Hospital in Mumbai, commended the CSI initiative to streamline and standardise the diagnosis and treatment of hypertension, and remove the ambiguity about normal blood pressure levels, treatment goals and methods to achieve the same.

“We need our own guidelines as foreign guidelines cannot be extrapolated and used here as treatment options; also there is no clear consensus among different treating physicians,” he pointed out.

Since blood pressure is the basis of many diagnoses, an explicit agreement will help, said Mehta, underlining that India is a diverse country with varying dietary patterns, which can influence salt intake, and also affect the treatment process.

Hypertension burden in India

A report released by the Indian Council of Medical Research, based on the Union health ministry’s India Hypertension Control Initiative, in partnership with the World Health Organization, said that nearly 25 percent of the adult population in the country suffers the condition.

The report had another shocking finding: only about 10 percent of those with high blood pressure have it under control and many of the patients were not on regular medication or followed required lifestyle changes.

Dr G Ramesh, senior consultant interventional cardiologist with Yashoda hospitals in Hyderabad, pointed out that while the global Prevalence of Hypertension is 20 percent, the level in India is 22-27 percent, as shown by various studies.

Experts say that high blood pressure, if undetected or inadequately treated, contributes to a very high disease burden of heart attacks and failure, brain strokes, kidney disease, vascular dementia, aneurysms and blood vessel blockage.

Importantly, they also stress that there is a need to develop a strong culture of self-monitoring and care. This is in addition to improving the capacity of primary care systems to detect hypertension early, assess co-existing risk factors, and provide continuous long-term care.





