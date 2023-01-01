 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Clinic wrongly sends cancer diagnosis texts to patients instead of New Year wishes

Jan 01, 2023 / 04:49 PM IST

Distressed patients said they broke down and felt "sick to their teeth" after receiving the terminal illness diagnosis.

A clinic in the UK left patients shocked after erroneously mass texting them about their "aggressive cancer" diagnosis, the BBC reported.

On December 23, thousands of patients registered with Askern Medical Practice in Doncaster received messages saying they had lung cancer that had spread to other body parts.

The text message asked them to fill up a form meant for terminally ill people to claim benefits.

But nearly an hour later, patients received a second message, telling them the first one was sent by mistake.

"Our message to you should have read 'we wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year'"," the clinic wrote. "Please accept our sincerest apologies for the previous text message sent."

Among those who received the messages was Sarah Hargreaves, who said she recently had a mole removed and was waiting of biopsy results. She also underwent a smear test which did not come back clear.