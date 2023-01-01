Clinic wrongly sends cancer diagnosis texts to patients instead of New Year wishes

Representational image.

A clinic in the UK left patients shocked after erroneously mass texting them about their "aggressive cancer" diagnosis, the BBC reported.

On December 23, thousands of patients registered with Askern Medical Practice in Doncaster received messages saying they had lung cancer that had spread to other body parts.

The text message asked them to fill up a form meant for terminally ill people to claim benefits.

But nearly an hour later, patients received a second message, telling them the first one was sent by mistake.

"Our message to you should have read 'we wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year'"," the clinic wrote. "Please accept our sincerest apologies for the previous text message sent."

Among those who received the messages was Sarah Hargreaves, who said she recently had a mole removed and was waiting of biopsy results. She also underwent a smear test which did not come back clear.

She was out shopping when she got the message. She said she broke down and "felt sick to my teeth"

Hargreaves urgently called the clinic but could not get through to anyone there.

Another person said he and his mother both received the messages. He said the sudden "cancer diagnosis" message would have devastated anyone.

Carl Chegwin said he was completely shocked by the message and wondered if it was a "sick joke".

"They've just told people a few days before Christmas they've got terminal lung cancer. They can't do that," he told the BBC.

In a separate interview with NPR, the man said he will not visit the clinic again. He had been going there for 30 years.

Chegwin expressed dissatisfaction with the clinic's apology.

"To me, that apology, it's not even an apology," he told NPR. "It's kind of an arrogant, nonchalant, handwaving."