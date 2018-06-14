Cipla gets USFDA nod for generic Isuprel injection

Drug firm Cipla today said it has received approval from the US health regulator for Isoproterenol Hydrochloride injection, used in the treatment of cardiac problems, in the American market.

The company has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its product which is a generic version of Hospira Inc's Isuprel injection, Cipla said in a statement.

The Mumbai-based firm's product is indicated for serious episodes of heart block and cardiac arrest until electric shock or pacemaker therapy is available, it added.

According to IQVIA (IMS Health), Isuprel Injection and its generic equivalents had US sales of around USD 148 million for the 12-month period ending April 2018.

Cipla shares today ended 2.53 percent up at Rs 581.40 apiece on the BSE.