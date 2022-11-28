 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Chinese teen plucked, ate her hair, doctors remove 3 kg clump from stomach

Nov 28, 2022 / 04:35 PM IST

Doctors said she suffered from a condition called Pica, in which people compulsively eat non-food items. Her behaviour also suggests trichotillomania, which causes patients to excessively pull out their hair.

The child underwent a two-hour surgery this week to remove the massive hair clump. (Representational image)

A Chinese teenager had a hairball weighing three kilograms removed from her stomach this week after being admitted to a hospital because she was too sick to eat, South China Morning Post reported.

The girl, who hails from Shaanxi province, suffers from a condition called Pica, in which people compulsively eat dirt, paper, clay and other non-edible items.

She pulled her hair (behaviour associated with trichotillomania) so much that she went almost bald, the report said.

A doctor who treated her said there was so much hair in her stomach that there was no more space for food.

The child was taken in for a two-hour surgery, during which doctors removed a hair clump weighing 3 kg from her body.

Her grandparents, who brought her up because her parents lived away for work, reportedly did not notice the disorder till it became too serious, the report said.