App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth
Last Updated : May 30, 2020 03:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Chinese firm Sinovac 99% sure COVID-19 vaccine will work: Report

The company published results of the vaccine named CoronaVac in the academic journal Science last month that protected monkeys from infection by the coronavirus.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Chinese biopharmaceutical company Sinovac Biotech has said that it is 99% sure that their COVID-19 vaccine will work.

The company reached stage 2 of the coronavirus vaccine trial with more than 1000 volunteers participating. The company is in preliminary talks to hold stage 3 trials - the final part of the process in the UK.

As per a Sky News report, Luo Baishan, a researcher at Sinovac, when asked whether he thought the vaccine would be successful.

Close

"Yes, yes. It must be successful… 99% [sure]," he replied.

related news

The company published results of the vaccine named CoronaVac in the academic journal Science last month that protected monkeys from infection by the coronavirus.

Due to low number of cases in China, the company is now looking for a different place for stage 3 trials.

The report quoted Helen Yang, senior director of investor relations, as saying: "We are speaking to several European countries and I think did discuss with the UK as well. Currently it's a very preliminary stage for the discussion."

The company confirmed that construction of a production plant near Beijing was concurrently under way with an aim of being able to produce 100 million doses.

"It is our recommendation that it is not the whole population that gets the vaccine," Ms Yang said as per the report .

"We are firstly targeting high-risk groups, for example, health workers or senior citizens, who may have a higher level of fatality rate. I think that will be the starting point. To be frank, the vaccine needs to be produced lot by lot," she further said.

The stage 2 trials have months to run before Stage 3 can begin, Ms Yang pointed out that the vaccine won't be here soon.

"It's very hard to say, very difficult to say at the moment. There are uncertainties, but the data: so far, so good," she added.

"We are already considering not only China but also the whole world, not only for conducting a trial but also how to supply a solution for countries including China and outside China," she said.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on May 30, 2020 03:42 pm

tags #Business #China #coronavirus #Health #Sinovac

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Lockdown 5.0 | Hotels, restaurants to reopen from June 8; health ministry to issue SOP soon

Lockdown 5.0 | Hotels, restaurants to reopen from June 8; health ministry to issue SOP soon

Lockdown 5.0 | Government extends lockdown in containment areas till June 30

Lockdown 5.0 | Government extends lockdown in containment areas till June 30

Lufthansa accepts tweaked demands by Brussels over state bailout

Lufthansa accepts tweaked demands by Brussels over state bailout

most popular

Was Amartya Sen right after all?

Was Amartya Sen right after all?

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.