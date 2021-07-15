MARKET NEWS

China's Sichuan reports human case of H5N6 bird flu: Report

Reuters
July 15, 2021 / 11:14 AM IST
Representative image: Reuters

China has confirmed one case of human infection with the H5N6 strain of bird flu in Sichuan province, state media said on Thursday.

The 55-year old male infected with the bird flu in Bazhong city had been sent to hospital and local authorities have culled poultry in the vicinity, said the state broadcaster CCTV.

Experts believe that the infection was an occasional case and "the risk of an invisible epidemic is extremely low", the media said.
Tags: #bird flu #China #H5N6 #Health #Sichuan #World News
first published: Jul 15, 2021 11:14 am

