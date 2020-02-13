China sacks officials as coronavirus death toll crosses 1,300

A tourist wears a protective mask as she leaves the Galeries Lafayette department store in Paris as the country is hit by the new coronavirus, France, January 30, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

The head of the Communist Party in China’s Hubei province, Jiang Chaoliang, was fired on February 13 after the death toll in the country had crossed 1,300. Ying Yong, the former mayor of Shanghai, is the new secretary of the Hubei Provincial Committee.

According to a report by the Al Jazeera, the move to relieve the Hubei chief from his post was expected as there was immense backlash over delayed relay of information.

Notably, he was not the first person to be sacked. Zhang Jin. The chief of Hubei’s health commission, and director Liu Yingzi were also relieved of duty over the spread of the virus.

The novel coronavirus was responsible for the death of 242 people on February 12 alone – making it the highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 reported in a day. Health officials from Hubei province – one of the worst-hit places – have informed that the death toll in China now stands at 1,355.

It is believed that the virus originated late in 2019 at a seafood market (that now stands closed) located in Hubei’s capital city of Wuhan.

The Hubei health commission has reported an alarming rise in the number of new cases too, with 14,840 confirmed cases of being infected by the fatal pathogen.

The total number of COVID-19 cases reported from the province now stands at 48,206, according to Hubei health commission data, while the nationwide tally is almost 60,000.