MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live Now |Traders Carnival 15th Edition - 3 days 12 sessions Virtual Event brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth

China has given 75.8% of population complete COVID-19 vaccine doses: Health official

A total of 2.26 billion vaccine doses had been given in China as of October 29, official data showed.

Reuters
October 30, 2021 / 01:29 PM IST
Source: Reuters

Source: Reuters

China has given 1.07 billion people complete COVID-19 vaccine doses as of October 29, National Health Commission spokesperson Mi Feng said on Saturday.

That accounts for about 75.8 percent of China's 1.41 billion people.

A total of 2.26 billion vaccine doses had been given in China as of October 29, official data showed.
Reuters
Tags: #China #coronavirus #COVID-19 vaccine #Health #World News
first published: Oct 30, 2021 01:21 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.