China has given 270.41 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of May 1

Reuters
May 02, 2021 / 02:47 PM IST

China has administered 270.41 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Saturday, the National Health Commission said on Sunday.

That compares with 265.06 million doses given as of Friday, up 5.34 million doses.

China's vaccination pace has quickened recently. However, because of its large population, China still lags behind the United States in terms of the proportion of the administered population per 100 people.

TAGS: #China #coronavirus #COVID-19 vaccine #Health #World News
first published: May 2, 2021 12:41 pm

