China says only Covid-19 deaths from 'respiratory failures' will be counted in official toll

Dec 20, 2022 / 06:51 PM IST

Beijing, which is hit by the BF.7 variant of the Omicron strain, has announced five more deaths in addition to the two on Monday, the first official fatalities since the government abandoned its stringent anti-virus controls

China on Tuesday said only Covid-19 deaths from "respiratory failures" will be included in the official death toll, as the country witnessed a massive spike in infections fuelled by new variants of the Omicron strain.

Beijing, which is hit by the BF.7 variant of the Omicron strain, has announced five more deaths in addition to the two on Monday, the first official fatalities since the government abandoned its stringent anti-virus controls earlier this month following widespread anti-government protests against the Zero-Covid policy.

According to health officials, Chinese cities are currently hit by the highly transmissible Omicron strains mainly BA.5.2 and BF.7.

On Tuesday, China’s National Health Commission (NHC) clarified that only Covid-19 patients who die from respiratory failure will be counted in the official death toll. The clarification follows media reports that many more died after becoming infected amid rising demand at funeral homes and crematoriums, Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post newspaper reported.

The commission issued a notice clarifying how it is calculating the death toll from the virus in what it calls a “scientific and realistic manner”.

The new guidelines narrow the criteria for counting Covid-19 deaths, removing cases such as patients who had a heart attack after becoming infected.