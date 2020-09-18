China Brucellosis outbreak: Thousands test positive in Lanzhou city for bacterial infection

Chinese authorities have confirmed that thousands of people in the country have tested positive for brucellosis, a bacterial disease. The outbreak of the disease, also known as the Malta fever, has been reportedly caused by a leak at a biopharmaceutical company in 2019.

As many as 3,245 people have tested positive for the disease, according to the Health Commission of Lanzhou, the capital city of Gansu province.

The contagious disease is reportedly caused by contact with livestock carrying the Brucella bacteria. One of the reported side effects of the disease is inflammation of testicles which can render some men infertile.

Animals that are most commonly infected include sheep, cattle, goats, pigs, and dogs, among others.

According to the United States' Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the disease can cause headaches, muscle pain, fever and fatigue.

While these symptoms may subside, some symptoms can become chronic or never go away, like arthritis or swelling in certain organs.

CDC suggests that human-to-human transmission of this disease is extremely rare and infection spreads mostly through consumption of contaminated food or breathing in the bacteria. The latter seems to have happened in Lanzhou.

The outbreak

According to CNN, the outbreak allegedly started from a leakage at the Zhongmu Lanzhou biological pharmaceutical factory between late July and August 2019. The facility, producing Brucella vaccines for animal use, allegedly used expired disinfectants and sanitizers. This meant that not all bacteria were eradicated from the waste gas.

According to reports, the factory issued a public apology in February saying that it had "severely punished" eight people who were determined as responsible for the incident. It added that it would cooperate with local authorities in their response and cleanup efforts and contribute to a compensation package for those affected.

While initially only a small number of people were thought to be infected, testing of 21,000 people showed that infections were significantly higher. However, no deaths have so far been reported so far.