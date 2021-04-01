English
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth

China administered total of 119.82 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of March 31

China carried out about 5.1 million vaccinations against COVID-19 on March 31, bringing the total number administered to 119.82 million, according to data released by the National Health Commission on Thursday.

April 01, 2021 / 02:38 PM IST

