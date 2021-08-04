Children less likely to get post-Covid: UK study findings in 'The Lancet Child & Adolescent Health'

Representational image. A child in a medical mask that offers her no protection against the coronavirus because it doesn't fit her right.

With Covid jabs for children likely to roll out in India in a matter of weeks, there's more good news for parents.

A study in the UK has found that children up to 17 years are less likely to get post-Covid, the prolonged symptoms and delayed recovery that follows Covid-19 infection in some people. The symptoms of post-Covid include breathlessness and weakness that can last months.

Further, the study confirmed that younger children (aged 5-11) typically get milder symptoms, and recover faster. On average, the research team at King's College London that worked with Zoe Limited to gather the data via an app found that median illness duration - the time for which most of the kids in the study were ill - was six days.

The findings, based on UK data for over 1,700 children who got the viral infection between September 1, 2020, and January 24, 2020, were published in The Lancet Child & Adolescent Health on August 3, 2021.

Why is this significant?

Since the world learnt about a zoonotic virus that had jumped from an animal to humans (the WHO in China learnt about it in December 2019), and that this virus could be transmitted from one person to another (human-to-human transmission was confirmed as early as mid-January 2020), there has been a lot of research on how it affects different sections of the population - from neonates to senior citizens; from pregnant women to people with comorbidities like diabetes and kidney disease.

Thanks to global research effort, we have known for some time that children mostly get asymptomatic or mild disease when they get infected by the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 or SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus which causes Covid-19. The current study was done to further our understanding of how Covid affects children, and for how long.

The study was designed in such a way that an adult proxy could enter the details like Covid test results and symptoms for the child in an app. Over 250,000 people in the UK signed up to submit data. Of these, 75,529 had valid Covid test results - and of these 1,734 children (588 aged 5-11 and 1146 aged 12-17) tested positive between September and January.

Data showed that the most common symptoms that children with Covid reported were headache (62·2% of 1,734 children reported this symptom) and fatigue.

While most children were sick for about six days (usually five days for younger children up to 11 years), 77 (59 of them in the 12-17 age group) children were sick for 28 days or more. The most common symptoms these children reported in the first 28 days were fatigue (84·4%), headache (77·9%), and anosmia (inability to smell, 77·9%).

Twenty-five children in the group experienced symptoms for nearly two months (56 days).

Of course, this study has a few limitations, too.

First, the data was gathered entirely from the UK. And we know that race and gender are factors in how Covid - and other illnesses - affect people. The study didn't disaggregate the data on these lines.

Second, it doesn't tell us anything about multisystem inflammation or MIS-C that affects some children (and adults; MIS-A) during the recovery.

But the discovery that most children suffer little and recover well may be some consolation to people everywhere - especially as experiments to reopen schools continue in different parts of the world.

The UK study was funded by the Government Department of Health and Social Care, Wellcome Trust, UK Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council, UK Research and Innovation London Medical Imaging and Artificial Intelligence Centre for Value Based Healthcare, UK National Institute for Health Research, UK Medical Research Council, British Heart Foundation, and Alzheimer's Society, according to the article published in The Lancet journal.