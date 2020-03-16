Chidambaram takes to Twitter to highlight futility of Saarc coronavirus meet

Veteran Congress leader P Chidambaram said on March 16 that the video conference meeting India held with other nations of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (Saarc) was a futile exercise. The former Union minister claimed that the March 15 virtual meeting with Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and the Maldives to discuss the coronavirus pandemic “left us no wiser”.

Notably, Chidambaram had earlier asked the Centre to consider taking stronger steps to curb the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus in India. COVID-19 has already killed more than 6,000 people across the world, including two in India.

He said the respective state governments are dealing with the health crisis at hand much better than the Centre and urged the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled government to take firmer, bolder, and tougher measures” to combat it.



Yesterday I had asked the government to consider stronger and more determined measures to combat COVID 19. We got a video conference that left us no wiser.

— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) March 16, 2020



I think the states are ahead of the centre in handling the crisis. The time has come for the central government to take firmer, bolder and tougher measures.

— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) March 16, 2020



The battle against coronavirus has been ‘so far, good’, but can we do more?

Positive COVID-19 cases have jumped from 31 to 84 in one week. Some State governments have announced partial lockdowns. Time for central government to reflect on more measures. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) March 15, 2020



ICMR की चेतावनी पर ध्यान देने का समयहै, यदि हमारे पास स्टेज-3 पर वायरस के प्रसार को रोकने के लिए 30 दिन की खिड़की है, तो हमें तेजी से और दृढ़ संकल्प के साथ आगे बढ़ना चाहिए।

— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) March 15, 2020

In a series of tweets posted on March 16, he discussed his concerns about the rapid spread of COVID-19 in the country and how it is affecting the economy too.At the SAARC conference, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had suggested the member nations create an emergency fund through donations to help contain the spread of the Novel Coronavirus. He also urged members to arrive at a joint strategy to curb the pandemic.