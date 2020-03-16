App
Last Updated : Mar 16, 2020 04:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Chidambaram takes to Twitter to highlight futility of Saarc coronavirus meet

The senior Congress leader says the respective state governments are dealing with the health crisis at hand much better than the Centre.

Jagyaseni Biswas

Veteran Congress leader P Chidambaram said on March 16 that the video conference meeting India held with other nations of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (Saarc) was a futile exercise. The former Union minister claimed that the March 15 virtual meeting with Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and the Maldives to discuss the coronavirus pandemic “left us no wiser”.

Notably, Chidambaram had earlier asked the Centre to consider taking stronger steps to curb the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus in India. COVID-19 has already killed more than 6,000 people across the world, including two in India.

He said the respective state governments are dealing with the health crisis at hand much better than the Centre and urged the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled government to take firmer, bolder, and tougher measures” to combat it.

In a series of tweets posted on March 16, he discussed his concerns about the rapid spread of COVID-19 in the country and how it is affecting the economy too.




At the SAARC conference, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had suggested the member nations create an emergency fund through donations to help contain the spread of the Novel Coronavirus. He also urged members to arrive at a joint strategy to curb the pandemic.

First Published on Mar 16, 2020 04:12 pm

tags #Congress leader P Chidambaram #Coronavirus pandemic #SAARC Summit

