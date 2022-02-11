Cancer patient sang Illaiyaraja songs during surgery, then she got a chance to meet him

Illaiyaraja shared his life stories and took pictures Seethalakshmi and the Apollo team. (Photo: Apollo Hospitals/Twitter)

When doctors at Chennai’s Apollo Proton Cancer Centre started operating on breast cancer patient Seethalakshmi, they were in for a pleasant surprise. Due to her deteriorating physical condition, the patient was administered local anaesthesia. Soon after the procedure started, a subconscious Seethalakshmi started to sing.

The doctors were surprised to see that Seethalakshmi’s vitals got better and became stable as she kept singing and humming. And interestingly, all the songs she hummed were of renowned singer Illaiyaraja.

The heart-warming story was shared on Instagram by the Apollo Hospital group with a photograph of Seethalakshmi with the singer at his residence.

“Obviously, yes! Who doesn’t like him! He is a legend,” Seethalakshmi had told her doctors post-surgery that took place last month.

The story was widely shared by the doctors among themselves at the hospital and a few days later, an Apollo team set up a meeting between the patient and the veteran singer to help her recover and lift her spirits.

“Doctor, we heard that our patient is a big fan of Illaiyaraja. So, we are trying to get sir’s appointment to meet her in person. We hope this will make her happy and help her recover faster. Can this get any better?” Apollo’s communication team had said when they contacted Seethalakshmi’s doctor.

The meeting was set up and an excited Seethalakshmi met Illaiyaraja at his residence and spent quite some time there. The legendary singer shared his life stories and took pictures with her and the Apollo team.

When Seethalakshmi had started to sing in the operation theatre, doctors – already under immense pressure of the surgery – were relieved and the ambience became more peaceful. The staff called the whole experience “magical” in the post.

“To see a patient undergoing a palliative mastectomy procedure singing his songs to ease her anxiety during the surgery was incredible! For the entire team, it was truly out of this world experience to witness something like this,” the post read.

“This is an experience that we will never forget! We are proud of the way our team at Apollo Hospitals takes care of patients beyond their medical needs!” the hospital chain concluded the post.