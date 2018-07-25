Check out these positive effects that exercises have on your brain

Whether you want to lose weight, fight fatigue, increase attention or build muscles, exercises can have a major impact on your brain that can last a lifetime. Akanksha Jain @moneycontrolcom 1/5 Did you know that exercising has a transformative effect on your brain? Neuroscientist Wendy Suzuki, in her recent TED Talk backed this claim and said that exercising has miraculous effects on your brain that can last a lifetime. Whether you want to lose weight, fight fatigue, increase attention or build muscles, exercises can provide you with that energy boost. Here are four positive effects that any form of exercise can have on your brain: 2/5 Immediate effects: After every workout, Wendy felt her mood change and she was more energised. She felt stronger as her workout sessions were having a positive impact on her brain. Exercise can improve your mood, memory and attention span as it increases the level of neurotransmitters such as dopamine, serotonin and noradrenaline. A single workout session can improve your ability to adapt, focus and increase reaction time. (Image: Shutterstock) 3/5 New brain cells: Exercises produce brand new brain cells and improve long term memory. The attention function is dependent on your pre-frontal cortex, which improves the volume of hippocampus, which is associated with memory. The more you exercise, the bigger and stronger your hippocampus and pre-frontal cortex become. (Image: Shutterstock) 4/5 Reduce risk of neuro disorders: Exercising can reduce the chances of neuro degenerative diseases. With daily workout, you can cure Alzheimer and dementia. Exercises also protect the brain and rejuvenate cells. (Image: Shutterstock) 5/5 How much to exercise: Wendy says exercise is a super charged insurance for your brain and a minimum of 30 minutes, three to four times a week is sufficient. So, when are planning to start you daily workout routine? (Image: Shutterstock) First Published on Jul 25, 2018 11:09 am