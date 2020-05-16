CBSE class 10th and 12th exam datesheets to be released at 5 PM today

Datesheets for CBSE Board examinations for Class 10th and 12th will be released at 5 PM on today, Minister of Human Resource Development, Ramesh Pokhriyal informed through a tweet posted earlier today.

The minister said in the tweet:

Attention Students! Releasing the date sheet for

Board Examinations for Class 10th and 12th today at 5.00 pm. Stay tuned for more details...

Earlier on May 8, the Minister had announced that the exams will be conducted between July 1 and July 15.

Since March 16, schools and other academic institutions have been directed to remain closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Months between February to May are busy as academic institutions conduct term-ending examinations and entrance exams for admissions.