CBSE class 10th and 12th exam datesheets to be released at 5 PM today

Datesheets for CBSE Board examinations for Class 10th and 12th will be released at 5 PM on today, Minister of Human Resource Development, Ramesh Pokhriyal informed through a tweet posted earlier today.
The minister said in the tweet:Attention Students! Releasing the date sheet for #CBSE Board Examinations for Class 10th and 12th today at 5.00 pm. Stay tuned for more details...
Attention Students!
Releasing the date sheet for #CBSE Board Examinations for Class 10th and 12th today at 5.00 pm.
Stay tuned for more details...#IndiaFightsCOVID19@PMOIndia @HMOIndia @HRDMinistry @mygovindia @SanjayDhotreMP @cbseindia29 @PIB_India @MIB_India @DDNewslive
— Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) May 16, 2020
Earlier on May 8, the Minister had announced that the exams will be conducted between July 1 and July 15.
Since March 16, schools and other academic institutions have been directed to remain closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.Months between February to May are busy as academic institutions conduct term-ending examinations and entrance exams for admissions.
