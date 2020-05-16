App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth
Last Updated : May 16, 2020 12:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CBSE class 10th and 12th exam datesheets to be released at 5 PM today

Earlier on May 8, the Minister had announced that the exams will be conducted between July 1 and July 15.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Datesheets for CBSE Board examinations for Class 10th and 12th will be released at 5 PM on today, Minister of Human Resource Development, Ramesh Pokhriyal informed through a tweet posted earlier today.

The minister said in the tweet:

Attention Students! Releasing the date sheet for #CBSE Board Examinations for Class 10th and 12th today at 5.00 pm. Stay tuned for more details...

Close

Earlier on May 8, the Minister had announced that the exams will be conducted between July 1 and July 15.

related news

Since March 16, schools and other academic institutions have been directed to remain closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Months between February to May are busy as academic institutions conduct term-ending examinations and entrance exams for admissions.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce
Register Now! and watch industry stalwarts forecast how India Inc will shape up in post COVID-19 world

Date: May 19

First Published on May 16, 2020 12:50 pm

tags #CBSE #coronavirus #Health #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic | Ship from Maldives with 588 Indians to arrive in Kochi on May 17

Coronavirus pandemic | Ship from Maldives with 588 Indians to arrive in Kochi on May 17

Crowds at Wuhan clinics fear coronavirus testing could rekindle disease

Crowds at Wuhan clinics fear coronavirus testing could rekindle disease

Vande Bharat Mission | Up to Rs 40 lakh. That's how much Air India made from one flight. It did 64 in just the first phase

Vande Bharat Mission | Up to Rs 40 lakh. That's how much Air India made from one flight. It did 64 in just the first phase

most popular

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.