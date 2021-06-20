Campaign Anthem For India’s Mass Vaccination Drive Sanjeevani To Be Launched On Monday

In an unconventional and first-ever digital initiative, the campaign anthem for Federal Bank and Network18 led vaccine awareness drive, ‘Sanjeevani: A shot of life’ will be launched on all Network18 channel at 11.00 am on Monday, 21st June.

The grand virtual launch will be anchored by Anand Narasimhan where composer and singer Shankar Mahadevan and campaign ambassador Sonu Sood will launch the anthem in the presence of the Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare, Dr. Harsh Vardhan.

Along with the team behind the composition, lyricist Tanishk Nabar and singers Harshdeep Kaur, Siddharth Mahadevan, and Shivam Mahadevan, the session will be attended by various other eminent personalities.

Launching on International Yoga Day, the idea behind having the anthem is to unite people across the country in the fight against COVID-19. The anthem is an attempt to bust myths and cast away vaccine hesitancy. Using relatable words like ‘tika’ (vaccine), the catchy anthem is a tune of hope that encourages people to get vaccinated when they their time comes.

The upbeat rhythm of “tika laga” is a melody created to inspire people to get jabbed. The teaser of the anthem is already released and one can feel the optimism in the tunes filled with positivity and energy.

Watch the teaser here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_BQCBxiIvTk and stay tuned to get the first look at the full anthem.

Follow the Sanjeevani campaign and watch the launch at 11 am on Monday, 21st June at https://www.moneycontrol.com/sanjeevani