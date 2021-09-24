MARKET NEWS

English
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth

Cadila Healthcare enters pact with Shilpa Medicare for production of ZyCoV-D vaccine

The company has, "entered into a definitive agreement with Shilpa Medicare, via its wholly owned subsidiary, Shilpa Biologicals for production-supply of the ZyCoV-D vaccine drug substance from its integrated biologics R&D cum manufacturing center at Dharwad, Karnataka," Cadila Healthcare said in a regulatory filing.

PTI
September 24, 2021 / 03:05 PM IST
 
 
Drug firm Cadila Healthcare on Friday said it has entered into an agreement with Shilpa Medicare for the production of its COVID-19 vaccine, ZyCoV-D.

The company has, "entered into a definitive agreement with Shilpa Medicare, via its wholly owned subsidiary, Shilpa Biologicals for production-supply of the ZyCoV-D vaccine drug substance from its integrated biologics R&D cum manufacturing center at Dharwad, Karnataka," Cadila Healthcare said in a regulatory filing.

Also Read: India to target children for COVID-19 vaccine from October: Report

The targeted production of the ZyCoV-D vaccine from this facility will be mutually agreed upon by both parties, it added.

"The company will transfer the ZyCoV-D technology to Shilpa Biologicals Pvt Ltd (SBPL). Under the agreement, SBPL will be responsible for manufacture of the drug substance of the vaccine, while the company is responsible for filling / packaging / distribution / marketing of the vaccine in its marketing territories," Cadila Healthcare said.

ZyCoV-D is the first DNA plasmid vaccine in the world for human use, developed indigenously by the company against the COVID-19 virus, it added.

The vaccine was granted the Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) by the Indian drug regulator on August 20.

Shares of Cadila Healthcare were trading at Rs 564.30 per scrip on BSE, down 0.46 percent from its previous close.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
PTI
Tags: #Business #Cadila Healthcare #COVID-19 vaccine #Health #Shilpa Medicare #ZyCoV-D Vaccine
first published: Sep 24, 2021 03:02 pm

