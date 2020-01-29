Cabinet allows raising upper limit for abortions to 24 weeks

The Union Cabinet on January 29 voted in favour of a Bill that suggested extension of the upper limit for abortions to 24 weeks from 20 weeks earlier.

The Cabinet nod for the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (Amendment) Bill, 2020, is expected to reduce maternal mortality and help victims of rape and cases of teenage pregnancies. The Bill will now be introduced in the ensuing Parliament for clearance from both Houses.

The earlier permissible upper limit of 20 weeks was fixed decades ago, as per the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, 1971.

Speaking after the Cabinet meet, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar confirmed that abortion permit has been extended to 24 weeks, adding this will help in safer termination of pregnancies.

The move, he stated, will further benefit minors, women with disabilities, and rape victims since they often take longer to realise they are pregnant. “In a progressive reform and giving reproductive rights to women, the limit of 20 weeks of medical termination of pregnancy has been increased to 24 weeks. This is important because, in the first five months, there are cases where the woman fails to realise and has to go to court.”

He added, if cleared by Parliament, this amendment will give women more control over their own body and reproductive rights.

According to a Times of India report, this amendment also looks at including 'failure of contraceptives' as a valid ground for abortion for both married and unmarried women. This will make it a lot less harrowing for single women to legally terminate their pregnancy.

Notably, the present law only identifies the failure of contraceptives and unplanned pregnancies as reasons for abortion if the woman is married.