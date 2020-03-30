App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth
Last Updated : Mar 30, 2020 05:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Business Insight | How India Inc is joining the fight against coronavirus

India Inc has so far committed or donated more than Rs 2,500 crore in direct and indirect aid to help fight the coronavirus pandemic

The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, has spread across 177 countries. Today is the day sixth of the 21-day lockdown imposed in the country. The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in India stands at 1,071, with 96 people recovering so far. A total of 27 people have died. Globally, there have been over 7.24 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19 and at least 34,000 people have died so far.

Understanding the gravity of the situation, India's corporate world has joined the battle against coronavirus. India Inc has so far committed or donated more than Rs 2,500 crore in direct and indirect aid to help fight the coronavirus pandemic.

In this edition of Business Insight, watch how corporate India is joining the fight against COVID-19.

Close

Follow our full coverage here

 

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 30, 2020 05:27 pm

tags #business insight #Corporate aid #Corporate India #Covid-19 #donations #novel coronavirus #upgrade hospitals #video

most popular

As the epicentre of the COVID-19 crisis shifts to advanced economies, what does it mean for India?

As the epicentre of the COVID-19 crisis shifts to advanced economies, what does it mean for India?

Home Ministry orders states, UTs to quarantine migrant workers for 14 days

Home Ministry orders states, UTs to quarantine migrant workers for 14 days

Coronavirus pandemic update March 30: Global cases over 634,000, more than 1,000 in India

Coronavirus pandemic update March 30: Global cases over 634,000, more than 1,000 in India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.