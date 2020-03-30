Business Insight | How India Inc is joining the fight against coronavirus

The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, has spread across 177 countries. Today is the day sixth of the 21-day lockdown imposed in the country. The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in India stands at 1,071, with 96 people recovering so far. A total of 27 people have died. Globally, there have been over 7.24 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19 and at least 34,000 people have died so far.

Understanding the gravity of the situation, India's corporate world has joined the battle against coronavirus. India Inc has so far committed or donated more than Rs 2,500 crore in direct and indirect aid to help fight the coronavirus pandemic.

In this edition of Business Insight, watch how corporate India is joining the fight against COVID-19.

