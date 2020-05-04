Business Insight | COVID-19 Lockdown 3.0: All questions answered in 6 minutes

The Union health ministry has split 733 districts across India into red, orange, and green zones.
The government's decision to extend the coronavirus lockdown by two weeks comes into effect from today as India enters Lockdown 3.0.
The government has said 'considerable relaxations' will be given in districts falling under the orange and green zones. So does your district fall under these zones? Can an AC mechanic come to your home? Can you visit a salon? Can you take out your car or bike or can you go for a walk?
Watch this edition of Business Insight to get all your answers.
First Published on May 4, 2020 08:27 pm