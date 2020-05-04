App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth
Last Updated : May 04, 2020 08:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Business Insight | COVID-19 Lockdown 3.0: All questions answered in 6 minutes

The Union health ministry has split 733 districts across India into red, orange, and green zones.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The government's decision to extend the coronavirus lockdown by two weeks comes into effect from today as India enters Lockdown 3.0. ​


The Union health ministry has split 733 districts across India into red, orange, and green zones.


The government has said 'considerable relaxations' will be given in districts falling under the orange and green zones. So does your district fall under these zones? Can an AC mechanic come to your home? Can you visit a salon? Can you take out your car or bike or can you go for a walk?


Watch this edition of Business Insight to get all your answers.


Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 4, 2020 08:27 pm

tags #business insight #coronavirus #Coronavirus impact #COVID-19 impact #Lockdown 3.0

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

A UV disinfection tower - DRDO's latest innovation - to tackle COVID-19: Report

A UV disinfection tower - DRDO's latest innovation - to tackle COVID-19: Report

Coronavirus lockdown 3.0 | Construction to resume in some projects across Noida, Greater Noida from May 5

Coronavirus lockdown 3.0 | Construction to resume in some projects across Noida, Greater Noida from May 5

Coronavirus lockdown | Stone pelting in Gujarat as migrant workers clash with police

Coronavirus lockdown | Stone pelting in Gujarat as migrant workers clash with police

most popular

PE giant Silver Lake buys stake in Reliance Jio for Rs 5,655.75 crore, at higher valuation than Facebook deal

PE giant Silver Lake buys stake in Reliance Jio for Rs 5,655.75 crore, at higher valuation than Facebook deal

Sell in May and go Away? 10-year data suggests otherwise

Sell in May and go Away? 10-year data suggests otherwise

Exclusive: Gilead says open to collaborate with govts, drug firms to make Remdesivir globally available

Exclusive: Gilead says open to collaborate with govts, drug firms to make Remdesivir globally available

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.