Brucellosis outbreak in China: Here's what WHO suggests to stay safe

Even as there seems to be no end in sight for the coronavirus pandemic, the country where the virulent outbreak began is witnessing yet another health crisis. The latest health crisis China faces is an outbreak of brucellosis, a bacterial disease that has infected over 3,000 people in the country.

The news surfaced after the health commission of the Chinese city of Lanzhou announced that a leak in a biopharmaceutical company last year caused the outbreak of brucellosis disease. However, no deaths due to the infection have been reported as yet.

The bacterial disease is caused by various Brucella species that mainly infect cattle, swine, goats, sheep and dogs. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), humans generally acquire the disease through direct contact with infected animals, by eating or drinking contaminated animal products or by inhaling airborne agents, and human-to-human transmission is rare. It usually results in flu-like symptoms, including fever, weakness, malaise and weight loss.

Preventive measures for the bacterial disease have been outlined by the WHO, which cites the elimination of the infection in animals as the most effective prevention strategy.

According to the WHO, the prevention of brucellosis is based on surveillance and measures to check risk factors. Vaccination of cattle, goats and sheep is recommended in enzootic areas with high prevalence rates. Serological or other testing and culling can also be effective in areas with low prevalence.

Prevention of human infection is primarily based on raising awareness, food-safety measures, occupational hygiene and laboratory safety.

Pasteurisation of milk for direct consumption and for preparation of dairy items like cheese is an important step in preventing transmission from animals to humans. Education campaigns about avoiding unpasteurised milk products can be effective, as well as policies on its sale. According to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the best way to prevent brucellosis infection is to be sure you do not consume undercooked meat or unpasteurised dairy products.

In agricultural work and meat-processing, protective barriers and correct handling and disposal of afterbirths, animal carcasses and internal organs is an important prevention strategy, the WHO says. This means people who handle animal tissues should protect themselves by using rubber gloves, goggles, and gowns or aprons. This, according to the CDC, will help ensure that bacteria from potentially infected animals do not get into eyes or inside a cut or abrasion on the skin.