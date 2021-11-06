Britain allows early booking of booster shots to speed up rollout

Representative image

Britain’s Department of Health said on Saturday it will open bookings for booster doses a month before people qualify for injections to help speed up startup ahead of the tough winter months.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is counting on boosters as a key item in his plan to avoid a lockdown this winter with COVID-19 vaccines rather than social distancing rules or mask mandates, but has been criticized for the program’s slow start.

About 3 in 5 eligible people over 50 years of age have received booster injections in England, with more than 9 million people receiving booster doses in Britain overall so far.

People over 50 years of age and those who are frail will still be eligible for booster doses 6 months after the second dose. But from Monday, they can book the appointment five months later.

Currently, people can book the appointment only six months after the second dose.

“This will speed up the enhanced programme, ensure the NHS can vaccinate people as quickly as possible, and most importantly help more people maintain protection against COVID-19 because we know immunity will decline over time,” Health Minister Sajid Javid, who puts Politics in England.

The Department of Health said that winter will be a challenge for the National Health Service (NHS), due to the increased prevalence of other seasonal viruses such as influenza.

Britain is currently reporting an average of 40,000 new cases each day. Although vaccines have drastically reduced deaths from the coronavirus, doctors warn of growing pressures within hospitals.

Johnson has so far resisted calls for a “Plan B” that includes mandates for masks, vaccine tickets and work-from-home directives, and Javid said that while the NHS is facing “tremendous” pressure, it is not currently unsustainable.

“COVID-19 vaccines are the best way to protect yourself and your family ahead of a difficult winter, and this change in the booking system will make it easier for people to reserve their boosters,” Javid said.