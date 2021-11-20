Breathe better: Best air purifiers under Rs 20,000

Pollution in India has reached hazardous levels – the PM2.5 concentration in Indian air is currently 10.4 times above the World Health Organization's annual air quality guideline value. One solution to breathe better is to invest in a good air purifier for your home and office.

If you don't already have an air purifier or are looking to buy another one, here are the best choices under Rs 20,000.

Realme TechLife Air Purifier – Rs 7,999

Realme is India's latest entrant in the air purifier space. Its first-generation air purifier is one of the cheapest options available today, and it can clean air in a medium-sized room effortlessly with a CADR (clean air delivery rate) of 330m3/h. It has five different fan modes, including a sleep mode where the fan does not make any audible sound. It has a colour indicator to identify current air quality and not a digital display like a few competitors. Realme says that it has an efficiency of 99.95% for particle removal, courtesy of its three-stage filtration system with HEPA H12 filter.

Eureka Forbes Air Purifier FAP 7000 – Rs 12,999

Eureka Forbes stands out from other options in this price range for its area coverage. This is the only purifier in this range that can cover up to 600 sq. ft. Plus, it's got a digital display indicator for current PM 2.5 levels along with a ring indicator for air quality. It features a HEPA 11 filter that can remove up to 99.95% PM 2.5 and PM 10 (fine dust, pollen and mould spores) particles, combined with the three-stage purification process. The purifier has a sleep mode and a child lock feature to prevent any accidental setting change.

Mi Air Purifier 3 – Rs 9,999

One of our favorite air purifiers since its first generation, the Mi Air Purifier 3 offers a combination of features that is not available even in higher-priced purifiers - you get an OLED touch display, smart app control, and it works with voice assistants too. The display shows PM 2.5 levels, temperature, humidity, and lets you control fan modes. It features a laser particle sensor along with three-layer filtration to clear 99.97% of pollutants in the air. Its 360-degree design is effective for a 484 sq ft area - a standard medium-sized room.

Also read: Dyson Purifier Cool Review: Air purifier with a premium design that helps you breathe cleaner air (Rs 45,900-55,900)

Blue Star BS-AP490LAN – Rs 12,499

The Blue Star offering comes with 7-stage purification process at this price, which is impressive. You get a true HEPA filter, formaldehyde removal, and cold catalyst filters, which take care of 99.9% of pollutants, allergens, and odours. It boasts of SensAir Technology that uses an advanced sensor to intelligently monitor and clean the ambient air in the room by automatically adjusting the purifier speed. It has a digital indicator for current PM levels along with a full touch panel on top. In addition, you get child lock, silent mode and timer for automatic power off after the set time.

Philips AC2887 – Rs 23,559

This is one of the few air purifiers that come with support to clean the H1N1 with up to 99.9% efficiency. This Philips air purifier has a dedicated bacteria and virus mode. You get a display that shows the PM2.5 level, and its large centre LED indicator can be adjusted as per the user's requirement. It also has Philips' own AeraSense technology that detects allergens and pollutants in your home and clears them. The purifier is ideal for medium to large-sized rooms with a CADR of 333m3/hour – it can purify a standard size room in 10 minutes.