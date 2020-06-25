App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2020 08:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BMC to implement 'Dharavi model' in Mumbai’s northern suburbs, screen 25 lakh people

While Mumbai’s major COVID-19 hotspots such has Dharavi and Worli have shown significant improvement, some of the northern suburbs continue to register high cases on a daily basis.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will implement the 'Dharavi model' in six northern suburbs of Mumbai where COVID-19 cases have been on the rise, News18 has reported.

Around 25 lakh people will be screened in the coming week in Borivali, Kandivali, Dahisar, Malad, Andheri (East) and Andheri (West), the report suggests. Rapid testing kits will be used from June 27 to test high-risk persons.

The municipal corporation has expressed confidence that it will be able to control the situation in the northern suburbs within 8-10 days with the help of this intensive programme.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Here’s how the screening process will work:

BMC teams will conduct door-to-door screening of at least 10,000 houses per ward.

As part of the plan, each community health volunteer will screen 100 houses. He or she will be equipped with a pulse oximeter and thermal scanner. Oxygen concentrators will also be moved to these wards to stabilise patients when required.

Additionally, 50 mobile vans will be deployed. Non-governmental organisations (NGOs) have also been roped in for help in containment zones.

Each ward will have three mobile fever clinics, apart from a stationery fever clinic. There will be seven-eight dispensaries per ward which will be used to screen patients.

On June 24, Mumbai’s COVID-19 case tally reached 69,528. This includes a death toll of 3,964.

However, some of the major hotspots such as Dharavi and Worli have shown significant signs of improvement. The area, often called one of the largest slums in Asia, reported just 10 cases on June 24. Yet, some of the northern suburbs continue to register high COVID-19 cases on a daily basis.

While there are 28,548 active COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, about 37,008 patients have recovered.

Click here for Moneycontrol's full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic

First Published on Jun 25, 2020 08:50 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Health #India #mumbai

