BMC head says Mumbai will breathe easy after July 15 as COVID-19 cases will reduce to 200 per day: Report

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal has said that Mumbai will be able to 'breathe easy' by July 15 as the number of fresh COVID-19 cases in the city is expected to reduce to 100-200 a day.

As per a report by The Economic Times, Chahal said, "On June 3, when the restrictions were eased, I was mentally prepared to see cases double. I believed that cases might surge from 1,500 to 2,500 per day. However, despite opening up, we are now seeing fewer cases. In fact, we have not crossed 1,500 in the last few days."

Chahal said that in the next 15 days, new cases will come down drastically and by July 15 we will have 100 to 200 cases per day on average.

"We have prepared a plan and are going in for rapid testing. We have engaged with NGOs, which will provide ambulances. We have told labs to recruit boys and that BMC would pay for them," the BMC Commissioner said, adding that these ambulances would do door-to-door surveillance in these wards.

He also said that India must focus on its health infrastructure.

"We spend 1 percent of GDP on health at the national level and state level, the health sector development was poor. We need to build more public hospitals," Chahal said.