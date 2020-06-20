App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth
Last Updated : Jun 20, 2020 06:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BMC head says Mumbai will breathe easy after July 15 as COVID-19 cases will reduce to 200 per day: Report

Chahal said that in the next 15 days, new cases will come down drastically and by July 15 we will have 100 to 200 cases per day on average.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal has said that Mumbai will be able to 'breathe easy' by July 15 as the number of fresh COVID-19 cases in the city is expected to reduce to 100-200 a day.

As per a report by The Economic Times, Chahal said, "On June 3, when the restrictions were eased, I was mentally prepared to see cases double. I believed that cases might surge from 1,500 to 2,500 per day. However, despite opening up, we are now seeing fewer cases. In fact, we have not crossed 1,500 in the last few days."

Track this blog for LIVE updates on coronavirus pandemic

Close

Chahal said that in the next 15 days, new cases will come down drastically and by July 15 we will have 100 to 200 cases per day on average.

related news

"We have prepared a plan and are going in for rapid testing. We have engaged with NGOs, which will provide ambulances. We have told labs to recruit boys and that BMC would pay for them," the BMC Commissioner said, adding that these ambulances would do door-to-door surveillance in these wards.

He also said that India must focus on its health infrastructure.

"We spend 1 percent of GDP on health at the national level and state level, the health sector development was poor. We need to build more public hospitals," Chahal said.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 20, 2020 06:06 pm

tags #BMC #coronavirus #India #mumbai

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

AP SSC exams 2020 | Andhra Pradesh Class 10 exams cancelled, says Education Minister A Suresh

AP SSC exams 2020 | Andhra Pradesh Class 10 exams cancelled, says Education Minister A Suresh

Delhi LG rolls back order mandating 5-day institutional quarantine for all COVID-19 patients

Delhi LG rolls back order mandating 5-day institutional quarantine for all COVID-19 patients

'Housing sales down 75% due to COVID-19 pandemic'

'Housing sales down 75% due to COVID-19 pandemic'

most popular

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

COVID-19 may have changed sales and marketing forever

COVID-19 may have changed sales and marketing forever

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for the 13th consecutive day

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for the 13th consecutive day

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.