you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth
Last Updated : Jun 22, 2020 11:11 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BMC Commissioner guarantees beds for COVID-19 patients within hours, asks them to contact war rooms

Stating that no asymptomatic COVID-19 patient shall get a hospital bed, BMC Commissioner Iqbal Chahal said there is no need for patients to contact hospitals directly as war rooms are waiting for their calls

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Iqbal Chahal on June 22 told CNN News18 that the administration would add 300 more Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds in Mumbai by June 27. Another 200 ICU beds will be added by July 5, Chahal added.

He also said there was no need for COVID-19 patients to contact hospitals directly when 24 ward-wise war rooms are functioning for bed allotments.

“Why should anyone call hospitals directly when our 24 ward-wise war rooms are waiting for their calls? But they know they will not get a bed because we send medical teams to their homes to check them before allotting beds,” Chahal said.

Chahal was responding to a report by CNN News18 which showed a shortage of beds for COVID-19 patients in the city.

He said the administration guarantees patients beds in a short time of one to two hours when required. Chahal said all 35 major private hospitals are on the BMC’s dashboard now.

The municipal commissioner said more days will be required to ensure 20-25 percent vacancy in BMC hospitals at any given point in time.

However, citing guidelines issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Chahal said no asymptomatic COVID-19 patient shall be given a bed in hospitals.

He added that these asymptomatic patients had been clogging private hospitals and this would “not be tolerated”.

Mumbai has recorded 66,507 COVID-19 cases so far. The death toll due to the pandemic has reached 3,669 in the financial hub — making it the worst-affected area in the country. While 33,491 have been discharged till date, 29,347 cases remain active.

First Published on Jun 22, 2020 11:11 am

