Black fungus: How states are dealing with rising cases of Mucormycosis

As a deadly second wave of COVID-19 continues to ravage India, cases of mucormycosis, a rare life-threatening infection are being reported among COVID-19 patients. (Image: News18 Creative)

Rare until recently, Mucormycosis has added to India's health woes as cases of the black fungus are on the rise in recovering and recovered COVID-19 patients.

What is mucormycosis or black fungus?

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Mucormycosis is a fungal infection that mainly affects people who are on medication for other health problems that reduce their ability to fight environmental pathogens. Sinuses or lungs of such individuals get affected after fungal spores are inhaled from the air.

People catch mucormycosis by coming in contact with the fungal spores in the environment. It can also develop on the skin after the fungus enters the skin through a cut, scrape, burn, or other types of skin trauma.

As many as 90 people have died of mucormycosis in Maharashtra, while Rajasthan and Telangana have declared black fungus as an epidemic amid surging cases.

Take a look at the status of Mucormycosis in several states and UTs:

Maharashtra

So far 90 people have died of the fungal infection mucormycosis' in Maharashtra, state health minister Rajesh Tope said. He also said that Maharashtra is facing a shortage of key medicine needed to treat it.

"More than 200 patients of mucormycosis were detected in the last one week and he had urged the Union government to increase the supply of

Amphotericin-B injection which is used in its treatment, he said.

"Maharashtra in the last week added some 200 to 500 patients of mucormycosis. Of 1,500 patients detected so far, some 500 have recovered while another 800 to 850 are still under treatment," the minister added.

Chhattisgarh

The state has so far reported 90 cases of Mucormycosis among people who have recovered or are still recovering from COVID-19, a health department official said, as quoted by PTI.

One of these patients died in Durg district, he said. The patients of black fungus are being treated in hospitals at Raipur, Durg and Mahasamund districts.

Of the total Mucormycosis patients under treatment, 61 are admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur, the official said.

Andhra Pradesh

The Andhra Pradesh government has placed orders for purchasing 15,000 vials of Liposomal Amphotericin-B injection to treat persons infected with Mucormycosis.

The Centre allotted only 1,650 vials of the injection but since it would not be sufficient, the state has decided to purchase a large quantity on its own as cases of Black Fungus were being reported, Principal Secretary (Health) Anil Kumar Singhal said.

Each infected patient would require 60 vials of the injection and each would cost about Rs 5,000-6,000.

Haryana

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on May 15 said the state has declared black fungus a notified disease. He further said that now doctors will have to report to chief medical officers of the district of any black fungus case detected.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the infection has become a matter of concern and directed officials to make necessary arrangements for its treatment.

Mucormycosis has claimed five lives in the district in the past two days, Sirsa Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Manish Bansal said. He said 25 people from districts adjoining Sirsa were admitted to a hospital, of whom some were referred to other major health facilities.

Rajasthan

Mucormycosis has been declared an epidemic in Rajasthan. Currently, the state has around 100 black fungus patients and a separate ward has been made at Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital in Jaipur for their treatment.

Mucormycosis has been notified as an epidemic and a notifiable disease in the state under the Rajasthan Epidemic Act 2020, according to a notification issued by state's Principal Health Secretary Akhil Arora.

He said the step was taken to ensure integrated and coordinated treatment of black fungus and the coronavirus.

Telangana

After Rajasthan, the Telangana Health Department has also declared it an epidemic. According to a notification issued by the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, it is a notifiable disease under Epidemic Diseases Act 1897.

As part of this, all government and private health facilities will have to report suspected cases and confirmed cases to the Health department daily.

The state has reported 80 cases of black fungus so far, as per a report in New Indian Express

Madhya Pradesh

The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to launch the "nasal endoscopy" campaign in view of the rise in the cases of mucormycosis or black fungus in COVID-19 patients, state Medical Education Minister Vishvas Kailash Sarang said.

This campaign is aimed at the early detection and treatment of mucormycosis, a rare but dangerous fungal infection.

"Given the rise in the cases of mucormycosis in COVID-19 patients, we have decided to launch the nasal endoscopy campaign for the early detection and treatment of the disease at the primary level only," a public relations department official said quoting Sarang.

Nasal endoscopy is a procedure to look at the nasal and sinus passages using an endoscope.

Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand reported its second black fungus or mucormycosis fatality with a 72-year-old woman dying at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Rishikesh on May 19.

Five black fungus cases have been reported from the Kumaon region of Uttarakhand, with one patient each found in Almora, Nainital and Pithoragarh and two in Udham Singh Nagar district.

A total of 38 black fungus cases have been reported so far from Uttarakhand.

Delhi

The Delhi government has set up a four-member technical expert committee (TEC) to prevent the indiscriminate use of Amphotericin-B injection and to establish a transparent and efficient system of distribution of this drug to the needy and hospitalised COVID-19 patients.

The expert committee will be headed by Pulmonologist Dr M K Daga, and include Dr Manisha Aggarwal, Dr S Anuradha and Dr Ravi Mehar from Maulana Azad Medical College.

Delhi government is yet to detail the number of cases of black fungus reported in the city.