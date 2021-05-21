Black Fungus | Use steroids judiciously to prevent mucormycosis, says AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria

AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria

Judicious use of steroids and controlling blood sugar was a must to prevent black fungus disease, or mucormycosis, All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), New Delhi Director Dr Randeep Guleria said on May 21.

Mucormycosis, which has affected more than 5,000 coronavirus patients in India, was also prevalent during the SARS outbreak in 2002, Dr Guleria, who is also a member of the nation COVID task force, said.

The black fungus disease, which affects the brain, lungs and sinuses, has emerged as the latest challenge for an already overwhelmed healthcare infrastructure.

Listing three important factors in the prevention of mucormycosis, Dr Guleria told news agency ANI: “Three factors that are very important are— good control of blood sugar levels, regular monitoring of blood sugar levels in those on steroids and being cautious and judicious about the use of steroids.”

“Uncontrolled diabetes with COVID-19 can also predispose to the development of mucormycosis.”

The black fungus disease, notified as an epidemic in states such as Gujarat, Karnataka, Rajasthan, and Telangana is turning out to be life-threatening for patients with a weak immune system.

Doctors believe that the sudden increase in the number of mucormycosis cases in the country is due to the heavy reliance on steroids to treat COVID-19 patients.

Dr Guleria, too, acknowledged that the use of steroids increased during the second wave of COVID-19, which saw a steep rise in coronavirus deaths in the country. Steroids can exacerbate sugar levels, leading to mucormycosis.

“Those given high doses of steroids when not indicated can lead to high blood sugar levels and a high chance of mucormycosis,” he said.