Black Fungus declared ‘notified disease’ in Maharashtra, patients to get free treatment in state run hospitals: Rajesh Tope

Mucormycosis is a serious but rare fungal infection caused by a group of molds called mucormycetes. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Maharashtra government has classified Mucormycosis also known as black fungus as a notified disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on May 25.



The current positivity rate is 12%. The recovery rate is 93%. There are 2,245 cases of Black fungus in the state. Under Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana, patients of Black fungus will receive free treatment at state-run hospitals: Maharashtra Health Minister pic.twitter.com/UwkguE0zRT

— ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2021

Speaking to ANI, the health minister informed that there are 2,245 cases of Black fungus in the state. He also said that these patients will receive free treatment under the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana at the state-run hospitals.

The health minister also said that the state would get 60,000 vials of Amphotericin-B, the key drug for the treatment of mucormycosis patients, from June 1 onwards.

"The state would get 60,000 vials of the medicine from June 1 onwards. It will be an additional supply apart from the current allocation of the medicine by the Centre," he said.

Tope said the Maharashtra government has issued a GR (government resolution) regarding such treatment and the finance department has allocated Rs 30 crore for the same.

The minister informed that that the current positivity rate in the state is 12 percent while the recovery rate stands at 93 percent.

Speaking about the vaccines supply, the minister said, "We haven't received any response to the global tender for vaccine procurement. We are requesting the Central govt to float tender and provide us vaccines."

Furthermore, the Maharashtra Health Minister has said that the state has decided to stop home isolation for patients of 18 districts where the positivity rate is high.

“We have decided to stop home isolation for patients of 18 districts where the positivity rate is high. The patients from these districts will have to go to a quarantine center, won't be allowed home isolation,” Tope said.

Meanwhile, the state recorded 22,122 new COVID-19 cases on May 24, taking the state's infection tally beyond the 56-lakh mark to 56,02,019, while 361 more deaths pushed the toll to 89,212, the health department said.

Recoveries outnumbered the fresh cases. A statement from the health department said 42,320 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 51,82,592.

(Inputs from PTI)