you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth
Last Updated : Sep 17, 2019 01:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Biryani banned in Pakistan cricket team, Misbah brings in barbecue diet to promote fitness

Misbah has issued orders that only barbecue items and pasta with lots of fruits should be on the menu

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Misbah-ul-Haq has banned biryani, red meat and dessert  from the diet of players who are taking part in Pakistan's domestic tournaments, as well as in the national camp.

The new head coach's decision comes after Pakistani skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed was trolled for his lack of fitness during World Cup 2019.

After Pakistan's defeat against India in the world cup, many Pak fans compared Sarfaraz's physique with that of Virat Kohli and blamed his lack of fitness as one of the reasons behind the defeat. Things went worse when Sarfaraz was found yawning while the match was going on.

Misbah has issued standing orders that no heavy diet would be available to the players during the domestic season and in the national camp as players have to attain peak fitness to make the national squad.

"No more Biryani or oil rich red meat meals or sweet dishes for the players now," said a member of a catering company managing the food plan for the players in a match of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

Misbah has issued orders that only barbecue items and pasta with lots of fruits should be on the menu for all teams in the domestic season while the same diet plan would be followed in the national camps.

"Pakistani players are known to have a fondness for junk food and rich oily dishes when they are not playing for the national team but Misbah has told every player that a log book will be maintained on their fitness and diet plans and anyone found lacking would be shown the door," a source, aware of the developments, said.

Misbah, who played international cricket till the age of 43 and is still active as a player at 45, is seen as a role model for maintaining high fitness standards.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published on Sep 16, 2019 08:32 pm

tags #cricket #fitness #Pakistan cricket

