Last Updated : Nov 09, 2020 07:03 PM IST | Source: Reuters

BioNTech hopes immunisation effect of COVID-19 vaccine will last at least a year

The two companies earlier on Monday became the first drugmakers to release successful trial data, saying their vaccine was shown to be more than 90 percent effective, a major victory in the fight against the pandemic.

Reuters

BioNTech's co-founder and chief executive said he was optimistic that the protective effect of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine, co-developed with Pfizer, would last for at least a year.

"We should be more optimistic that the immunisation effect can last for at least a year," CEO Ugur Sahin told Reuters.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

While it was not yet known how long the protection would last, research on recovered patients and earlier findings on their vaccine led him to believe protection would not be short-lived.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

 
First Published on Nov 9, 2020 06:40 pm

tags #BioNTech #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Health #Pfizer #World News

