Biological E expected to launch COVID-19 vaccine by October: Dr VK Paul

The Centre said that it will pay Rs 1,500 crore as advance to Biological E to buy 300 million)doses of the COVID-19 vaccine "Corbevax". (Representative image

Biological E is slated to launch its vaccine against COVID-19 by October, NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul said.

"Stockpile is being produced. We should wait for the results. We hope it'll be in the next month or two. They've made a broad commitment that they'll supply a significant amount by year-end," he was quoted as saying by ANI.

The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI), on September 2, granted the Hyderabad-based company permission to conduct phase 2/3 clinical trials of the jab, the news agency reported citing sources.

The Centre, on June 3, said that it would pay Rs 1,500 crore as advance to Biological E to buy 30 crore (300 million) doses of the COVID-19 vaccine "Corbevax".

The doses will be manufactured and stockpiled from August to December 2021.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The Indian government has, so far, granted Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) to six vaccines against COVID-19. However, only three have been rolled out so far - AstraZeneca's Covishield, Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, and Sputnik V.

COVID-19 vaccines produced by Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, and Zydus Cadila have been granted EUA but are not yet available in the Indian market.

Zydus Cadila's vaccine recently received Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) in India, and it will be administered to adults as well as children in the 12-18 age group.