Biocon Biologics' new manufacturing plant in Bengaluru gets EU certification

Biocon Biologics Limited, a subsidiary of Biocon Limited, has received the European Union's good manufacturing practice (GMP) certificate from the Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA) Ireland for its new monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) drug substance manufacturing facility in Bengaluru.

The certification came after a GMP inspection of the plant in April 2022.

According to the company, the facility that spreads across 340,000 square feet will enhance the company's capability to manufacture the drug substance of mAbs portfolio and will enable it to serve patients across the globe.

"This integrated, multi-product facility houses manufacturing suites, analytical testing laboratories and warehousing. Upon successful completion and qualification in 2021, it was awarded the Facility of the Year Award with an Honorable Mention by the International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering,” said a company spokesperson.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more + Show