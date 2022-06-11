Bill Gates on how much it will cost to prevent another pandemic

The coronavirus crisis has created an opportunity for the world to ramp up investments to prevent another pandemic, billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates said at a TIME magazine summit earlier this week.
Bill Gates, who has been involved in combating infectious diseases through the Bill & Melinda Gates foundation, said preventing possible future pandemics would involve better monitoring of illnesses on a global level and improvements to vaccines and diagnostics.
For disease monitoring, Gates suggested the setting up of a team made up of 3,000 infectious disease experts. He said the World Health Organization should manage this team.
The team will help gauge how prepared countries are to deal with outbreaks.
But it will be an expensive undertaking. Gates estimated that it would cost about a billion dollars every year to fund such a team. He added that looking at the toll COVID-19 took on the society, the amount was a bargain.
The pandemic has been devastating but Gates believes it could have been worse.
"It could have been way more fatal," he told TIME magazine. "We just got lucky that the death rate per case was like 0.2%."
The Microsoft co-founder has on numerous occasions said that it was likely that there will be more pandemics in the future.
He told TIME magazine there was over 50 percent chance of another pandemic in the next 20 years.
Gates cautioned that if the world were to be confronted with a virus with a higher death rate, the consequences could be "society ending".