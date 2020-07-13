Big Story | Russia claims successful clinical trials of world’s first COVID-19 vaccine, is the euphoria unfounded?

In a major breakthrough, Russia has become the first nation to complete clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine on humans, and the results have proven the medication's effectiveness, the country's media reported on July 12.

All eyes are on the Russian regulator, which will now take a call on whether the vaccine can be made available for commercial use. However, it is to be noted that Russia has not published data with respect to even the pre-clinical stage.

So has the Russian vaccine completed all stages of clinical trials? Is the vaccine safe and what is the World Health Organisation's (WHO) stance on it?

Here is what we know so far about the Russian vaccine.