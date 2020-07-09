App
Last Updated : Jul 09, 2020 07:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Big Story | Government swings into action to curb the black-marketing of Remdesivir

Remdesivir, with MRP of Rs 5,400, is reportedly being sold for even Rs 60,000 with medical shops.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

COVID-19 key drug Remdesivir, with retail price of Rs 5,400, is reportedly being sold for as high as Rs 60,000 in black market as demand outstripped supply due to raging COVID-19 pandemic.

After the social media platform LocalCircles flagged the issue of alleged black marketing, Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has warned drug controllers in states and Union Territories to prevent black marketing of Remdesivir.

Here is how the government is planning to curb the black marketing of the drug.
First Published on Jul 9, 2020 07:33 pm

tags #big story #black-marketing of remdesivir #covid-19 drug #remdesivir India #remdesivir overpricing #remdesivir supply shortage

