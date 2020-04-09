Big Story | Does India have enough hydroxychloroquine supplies?

India has partially lifted the ban on the exports of hydroxychloroquine after President Donald Trump sought supplies for the US. India has now said it would now continue to export the drug to those countries which are largely impacted by novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.

Hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malaria drug, is being used by several countries as a preventive measure for COVID-19, even though its efficacy against the disease has not been proven.

