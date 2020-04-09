App
Last Updated : Apr 09, 2020 04:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Big Story | Does India have enough hydroxychloroquine supplies?

In this edition of Big Story, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra finds out whether India has enough supply of hydroxychloroquine to meet its own domestic needs?

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India has partially lifted the ban on the exports of hydroxychloroquine after President Donald Trump sought supplies for the US. India has now said it would now continue to export the drug to those countries which are largely impacted by novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.

Hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malaria drug, is being used by several countries as a preventive measure for COVID-19, even though its efficacy against the disease has not been proven.

In this edition of Big Story, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra finds out whether India has enough supply of hydroxychloroquine to meet its own domestic needs?

First Published on Apr 9, 2020 04:14 pm

tags #big story #Covid-19 #HCQ #video

